Kolkata school 'blames' students of homosexuality, tries to 'correct' them

Kolkata: Ten girls have been penalised for being homosexuals by a Kolkata school, who also tried to bring the students on the "right course."

Parents of the accused girls protested against the school's misconduct.

According to the parents, the authorities of Kamala Girls School in South Kolkata, forced the ten students to submit a written admission.

The office of the acting headmistress was ravaged by the parents and heated arguments ensued.

The headmistress's version was starkly different from parents.

She said that the authorities had received complaints from other students against the ten girls for indulging in such behaviour.

We called those students and they admitted it. Considering the sensitive nature of the issue, I asked them to admit it in writing. I have got written admissions from all 10 students," the media quoted the acting headmistress as saying.

The headmistress also said that the guardians were called so that the matter could be discussed with them and the girls could be brought on the "right course", through efforts both at home and school.

The parents rubbished the claims saying that holding hands, or putting arms around each other's shoulders did not qualify as homosexuality.