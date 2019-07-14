Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019 Final LIVE: ENG vs NZ; Teams warming up ahead of clash
 
Nation Current Affairs 14 Jul 2019 ‘Sports future ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Sports future of my son looks bleak’: U'khand BJP MLA after gun licence revoked

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 14, 2019, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 12:35 pm IST
Suspended from party for an indefinite period after video came out, the MLA also got notice from the party why he should not be expelled.
Under the notice, Champion has been asked to reply within 15 days as to why the licences of all the three weapons should not be cancelled, he added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Under the notice, Champion has been asked to reply within 15 days as to why the licences of all the three weapons should not be cancelled, he added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Dehradun: Three arms license of Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, who was seen dancing with two pistols in a viral video, has been suspended, officials said on Saturday.

Read | Weapon licenses of suspended BJP MLA Pranav Champion revoked

 

After the video came out, the BJP MLA has also got a notice from the party why he should not be expelled.

“After getting reports from the Haridwar police, I have suspended three licences of (Kunwar Pranav Singh) Champion,” District Magistrate Dipendra Kumar Chaudhary said.

Under the notice, Champion has been asked to reply within 15 days as to why the licences of all the three weapons should not be cancelled, he added.

Champion has criticised the move saying his son, who is a shooter, used to practice with these weapons. “With this decision, the sports future of my son looks bleak,” he told his supporters.

State BJP President Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday had served notice seeking Champion explain why he should not be expelled as the opposition launched scathing attack on the ruling party on the issue.

Read | Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion expelled after viral video

Dancing to the tune of “Gup Chup” song from Bollywood blockbuster “Karan Arjun”, Champion is seen holding a pistol in his mouth and a carbine in one hand while there is another pistol in the other hand. Holding a glass of whiskey, he is even seen allegedly abusing Uttarakhand.

Read |  Watch: With 4 guns, a glass of alcohol, U’khand's sacked BJP MLA dances to Hindi song

After remaining in controversies for a long time, Champion had been suspended for three months by the ruling BJP last month.

...
Tags: bjp, kunwar pranav singh champion, viral video
Location: India, Uttarakhand


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

He congratulated Modi for his vision to double the economy in his second term. (Photo: File)

Intolerance, hate crime can slow down growth: Adi Godrej

Citing the law, Shivakumar observed the MLAs were elected on Congress ticket and voting against the party during a confidence motion in the Assembly would lead to loss of membership of the House. (Photo: ANI)

'Congress willing to settle demands of rebel MLAs,' says DK Shivakumar

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rain showers accompanied with thunderstorm for the next few days in parts of West Bengal. (Photo: ANI)

Incessant rainfall hits normal life in parts of West Bengal

The mission would take off exactly 50 years after the astronauts of Apollo 11 made their historic voyage and would attempt a historic touchdown near the Moon's south pole, 'where water ice lurks in permanently shadowed craters'. (Photo: PTI)

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

The mission would take off exactly 50 years after the astronauts of Apollo 11 made their historic voyage and would attempt a historic touchdown near the Moon's south pole, 'where water ice lurks in permanently shadowed craters'. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Newlyweds use makeshift boat to cross flooded road in Bihar

The incident took place in Forbisganj area of Araria district when the wedding party was returning to Jogbani from Garha village. (Photo: ANI)
 

After #JCBKiKhudayi, 'Mature Bag' memes take over the internet

According to the guy, if you carry bag to college, it would play a crucial role in winning you brownie points. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Shanghai battles against China's rising mountain of trash

Shanghai is piloting a programme set for eventual nationwide adoption in what would likely be the world's largest waste separation and recycling scheme. ( Photo: AFP)
 

To moon and back: 50 years on, a giant leap into unknown

The first four days of Apollo 11's journey to the Moon had gone according to plan, but just twenty minutes before landing, the atmosphere grew tense as the crew encountered a series of problems. (Photo: NASA handout)
 

Railway engineers make scale-down model of Rafale from scrap

Railway engineers also made a Make -In-India Lion, Steam loco Model, PSLV model and other from the scrap in the workshop. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Government to impose Rs 10,000 as penalty for misquoting Aadhaar number

The penal provision is expected to be applicable from September 1 this year after amendments to relevant laws and the subsequent issuance of a notification. (Photo: PTI)

2 Naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhatisgarh's Dantewada

The gunbattle broke out in a forest near Gumiyapal village, located around 400 km from Raipur, when a District Reserve Guard team was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said. (Photo: File I Representational)

Chandrayaan-2: 20-hour countdown to Moon begins for lift-off

During the countdown, the rocket and spacecraft’s systems will undergo checks and fuel will be filled to power the rocket engines. (Photo: PTI)

Get your facts right about me being ‘chor’: Mallya on photo by Chris Gayle

Soon after the swashbuckling batsman posted the picture on the micro-blogging site, it garnered widespread attention and led to a flurry of quips and memes. (Photo: Twitter)

Conmen dupe elderly woman of Rs 2 lakh worth gold ornaments in Odisha

The cheaters told her that the government had enacted a new law which forbids people from wearing gold ornaments in public places and asked her to put the ornaments in a small bag before heading home. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham