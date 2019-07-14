Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 14 Jul 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 14, 2019, 5:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 5:12 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

41 years of struggle: In a bizarre incident, a Gwalior man who was charged for stealing Rs 20 was relieved of the theft charges in a Lok Adalat after 41 years of a legal battle.

 

Read | After 41 years of legal battle, man relieved from charges of stealing Rs 20

Navjot Singh Sidhu quits: In a letter submitted to the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on June 10, Navjot Singh Sidhu had mentioned that he resigned from the post of minister from Punjab Cabinet.

Read | After fued with CM Amarinder Singh, Sidhu resigns from Punjab Cabinet

India, Pakistan meets for Kartarpur Corridor talks: Indian officials met their Pakistani counterpart at Wagah in Pakistan on Sunday morning to finalise the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and shared concerns over individuals or organisations on the other side of the border which may disrupt or misuse the pilgrimage.

Read | Kartarpur talks: Agreement on allowing visa-free travel for Indian passport holders

BJP provokes Kumaraswamy to resign: Asserting that the coalition government in Karnataka had lost majority, the state BJP on Sunday demanded the Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy immediately resign or seek a trust vote on Monday itself.

Read | Karnataka crisis: BJP asks Kumaraswamy to resign immediately

Adi Godrej's intolerance alert: Veteran industrialist Adi Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Group said that hate crimes, intolerance and moral policing can jeopardize economic growth of the nation. He was addressing a leadership summit at his alma mater St. Xavier’s College to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the institution.

Read | Intolerance, hate crime can slow down growth: Adi Godrej

Donald Trump vs UK diplomat spate: Britain's ambassador to Washington believed US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iranian nuclear deal because it was associated with his predecessor Barack Obama, leaked documents showed Saturday.

Read | UK envoy said Trump ditched Iran deal to spite Obama: Report

Babu trusts his hospital: Odisha’s red-corridor, where the government-run medical institutions need revamp and better facilities, a bureaucrat chose a government-run hospital for his child’s birth.

Read | Odisha collector opts for government hospital for spouse's delivery

Leak of cofidential memos: The suspect behind the leak of confidential memos from Britain's Washington ambassador, which sparked a major diplomatic rift with the United States, has been identified, them Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Read | UK Police identify suspect behind leaked envoy memos: Report

Terror attacks in Afghanistan: At least 11 people, including eight security forces, were killed after terrorists stormed into a hotel in north-western Afghanistan on Saturday with the Taliban claiming responsibility for the attack.

Read | 11 killed in Afghanistan hotel attack, Taliban claims responsibility

China-Pakistan improve relations: Leading Chinese firms have told Prime Minister Imran Khan that they will invest USD 5 billion in cash-strapped Pakistan in various sectors over a period of three to five years.

Read | Chinese firms pledge to invest USD 5 billion in Pak after meeting Imran Khan

'Anti-national' TikTok: A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to ban TikTok and Helo, claiming that these two Chinese social media applications had become a hub for "anti-national" content.

Read | Ban 'anti-national' TikTok: RSS affiliate

Hotel hopping for Karntaka rebel MLAs: Congress legislator MTB Nagaraj after announcing the withdrawal of his resignation from the party, boarded a special flight with BJP leaders from Bengaluru to Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Read | Cong MLA heads to Mumbai with BJP members after announcing resignation withdrawal

Azam Khan soon to be declared 'land mafia': The district administration of Rampur, the hometown of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, is considering putting his name under the "land mafia" category on the Uttar Pradesh government's "anti-bhoo mafia" (anti-land mafia) portal.

Read | SP’s Azam Khan may be named as ‘land mafia’ on UP govt portal: Official

...
