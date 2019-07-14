News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

41 years of struggle: In a bizarre incident, a Gwalior man who was charged for stealing Rs 20 was relieved of the theft charges in a Lok Adalat after 41 years of a legal battle.

Navjot Singh Sidhu quits: In a letter submitted to the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on June 10, Navjot Singh Sidhu had mentioned that he resigned from the post of minister from Punjab Cabinet.

India, Pakistan meets for Kartarpur Corridor talks: Indian officials met their Pakistani counterpart at Wagah in Pakistan on Sunday morning to finalise the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and shared concerns over individuals or organisations on the other side of the border which may disrupt or misuse the pilgrimage.

BJP provokes Kumaraswamy to resign: Asserting that the coalition government in Karnataka had lost majority, the state BJP on Sunday demanded the Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy immediately resign or seek a trust vote on Monday itself.

Adi Godrej's intolerance alert: Veteran industrialist Adi Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Group said that hate crimes, intolerance and moral policing can jeopardize economic growth of the nation. He was addressing a leadership summit at his alma mater St. Xavier’s College to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the institution.

Donald Trump vs UK diplomat spate: Britain's ambassador to Washington believed US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iranian nuclear deal because it was associated with his predecessor Barack Obama, leaked documents showed Saturday.

Babu trusts his hospital: Odisha’s red-corridor, where the government-run medical institutions need revamp and better facilities, a bureaucrat chose a government-run hospital for his child’s birth.

Leak of cofidential memos: The suspect behind the leak of confidential memos from Britain's Washington ambassador, which sparked a major diplomatic rift with the United States, has been identified, them Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Terror attacks in Afghanistan: At least 11 people, including eight security forces, were killed after terrorists stormed into a hotel in north-western Afghanistan on Saturday with the Taliban claiming responsibility for the attack.

China-Pakistan improve relations: Leading Chinese firms have told Prime Minister Imran Khan that they will invest USD 5 billion in cash-strapped Pakistan in various sectors over a period of three to five years.

'Anti-national' TikTok: A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to ban TikTok and Helo, claiming that these two Chinese social media applications had become a hub for "anti-national" content.

Hotel hopping for Karntaka rebel MLAs: Congress legislator MTB Nagaraj after announcing the withdrawal of his resignation from the party, boarded a special flight with BJP leaders from Bengaluru to Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Azam Khan soon to be declared 'land mafia': The district administration of Rampur, the hometown of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, is considering putting his name under the "land mafia" category on the Uttar Pradesh government's "anti-bhoo mafia" (anti-land mafia) portal.

