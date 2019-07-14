Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019 Final LIVE: ENG vs NZ; New Zealand win toss, elect to bat first
 
Nation Other News 14 Jul 2019 Intolerance, hate cr ...
Nation, In Other News

Intolerance, hate crime can slow down growth: Adi Godrej

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 14, 2019, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 1:41 pm IST
Godrej said pollution, rapid industrialisation, water crisis and poor medical facilities are the issues that need to be tackled.
He congratulated Modi for his vision to double the economy in his second term. (Photo: File)
 He congratulated Modi for his vision to double the economy in his second term. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Veteran industrialist Adi Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Group said that hate crimes, intolerance and moral policing can jeopardize economic growth of the nation. He was addressing a leadership summit at his alma mater St. Xavier’s College to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the institution.

He acknowledged India among the world’s fastest-growing economies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India becoming a five trillion dollar economy but was skeptical of sustaining this growth. “But with the growth vision and dreams firing away, it’s not all a rosy picture as yet. One must not lose sight of the impoverishness that still massively plagues our nation, which can seriously damage the pace of growth going forward,” The Indian Express quoted Godrej.

 

“Unemployment is soaring at a four-decade high of 6.1%. It is a problem not only for India but a concern for most countries around the world. Rising intolerance, social instability, hate crimes, crimes against women, moral policing, caste and religion-based violence and many other sorts of intolerance are all rampant,” he further said. He congratulated Modi for his vision to double the economy in his second term.

Godrej said pollution, rapid industrialisation, water crisis, usage of non-biodegradable plastics and poor medical facilities are the issues that need to be tackled.

...
Tags: adi godrej
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

According to police, SP’s parliamentarian from Rampur, Azam Khan faces over 30 cases, mostly linked to grabbing of either government or farmer land. (Photo: ANI)

SP’s Azam Khan may be named as ‘land mafia’ on UP govt portal: Official

Chandrakant Kavlekar, who was earlier leader of the opposition, would be designated as deputy chief minister, Sawant told reporters here on Sunday, but refused to divulge any further details. (Photo: ANI)

Portfolios to new Goa ministers on Monday, Chandrakant Kavlekar to be DyCM

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the Congress had formed the government with 'jugaad' which now appears to be demolishing itself due to internal conflicts. (Photo: File)

K'taka crisis: 'Jugaad' govt demolishing itself, says MA Naqvi

The 46-day-long yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima. (Photo: ANI)

Kashmiris hail Amarnath yatra as example of communal harmony, say 'we wait for it'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

The mission would take off exactly 50 years after the astronauts of Apollo 11 made their historic voyage and would attempt a historic touchdown near the Moon's south pole, 'where water ice lurks in permanently shadowed craters'. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Newlyweds use makeshift boat to cross flooded road in Bihar

The incident took place in Forbisganj area of Araria district when the wedding party was returning to Jogbani from Garha village. (Photo: ANI)
 

After #JCBKiKhudayi, 'Mature Bag' memes take over the internet

According to the guy, if you carry bag to college, it would play a crucial role in winning you brownie points. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Shanghai battles against China's rising mountain of trash

Shanghai is piloting a programme set for eventual nationwide adoption in what would likely be the world's largest waste separation and recycling scheme. ( Photo: AFP)
 

To moon and back: 50 years on, a giant leap into unknown

The first four days of Apollo 11's journey to the Moon had gone according to plan, but just twenty minutes before landing, the atmosphere grew tense as the crew encountered a series of problems. (Photo: NASA handout)
 

Railway engineers make scale-down model of Rafale from scrap

Railway engineers also made a Make -In-India Lion, Steam loco Model, PSLV model and other from the scrap in the workshop. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

After #JCBKiKhudayi, 'Mature Bag' memes take over the internet

According to the guy, if you carry bag to college, it would play a crucial role in winning you brownie points. (Photo: Screengrab)

UP: Police gives clean chit to those involved in thrashing Madrasa students

The police said that the victims had an argument with a group of four youths who were sitting in the Madrasa premises during a cricket match on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in state to visit Tirupati temple

He also paid a visit to the famous Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: 52 child labourers rescued from bangle production units in Ranga Reddy

A case is registered under the Juvenile Justice Act and Child Labour Act in Balapur police station. (Photo: Representational image)

Home Minister reviews flood situation; directs officers to provide assistance

Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) apprised that 73 NDRF teams have been pre-positioned in vulnerable areas of flood affected states along with all necessary equipment. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham