search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nirav Modi may face fresh CBI probe after PNB detects Rs 11,000Cr fraud

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2018, 7:18 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2018, 7:18 pm IST
Nirav Modi is already being investigated by the CBI for alleged cheating and fraud involving Rs 280 crore at a PNB branch.
CBI has received two complaints from the Punjab National Bank against billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and a jewellery company alleging fraudulent transactions worth about Rs 11,400 crore. (Photo: Facebook)
 CBI has received two complaints from the Punjab National Bank against billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and a jewellery company alleging fraudulent transactions worth about Rs 11,400 crore. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The CBI has received two complaints from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) against billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and a jewellery company alleging fraudulent transactions worth about Rs 11,400 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

Modi, whose jewellery creations are popular among global celebrities, may face a fresh CBI probe as the agency is looking at suitable legal action to be taken in the case.

 

He is already being investigated by the CBI for alleged cheating and fraud involving Rs 280 crore at a PNB branch, the officials said.

They said it had received two complaints from the PNB on in which it was alleged that the bank had spotted fraudulent transactions worth over Rs 11,400 crore involving Modi and a jewellery company.

The officials, without divulging the future course of action on the complaints from the national bank, said suitable legal action could be initiated against the designer and the company after the agency had vetted the complaint.

It was not immediately clear whether the jewellery company mentioned in the complaints was linked to Modi.

Meanwhile, the bank had also intimated stock exchange BSE about the "fraudulent and unauthorised" transactions worth over USD 1771.69 million in one of its branches in Mumbai.

In its filing at the BSE, the PNB said the bank had detected some fraudulent and unauthorised transactions in a Mumbai branch.

Also Read: PNB detects USD 1.77 bn worth of fraudulent transactions in Mumbai

"Based on these transactions other banks appear to have advanced money to these customers abroad," it said, adding that the matter had been referred to law enforcement agencies to examine the case and book the culprits.

The intimation did not say if these transactions were linked to Modi.

The officials in the agency, however, confirmed that the transactions cited by the bank in its complaint were linked to Modi and a jewellery company, whose name they have withheld.

No official comments were available from the agency on the issue or the nature of the transaction.

The designer, himself a celebrity, grew up in Belgium's Antwerp--the diamond capital of the world -- and started his own brand by the name of "Nirav Modi".

Also Read: Top diamond merchant Nirav Modi charged by CBI in Rs 280-cr cheating case

His name first appeared in a CBI case earlier in February after the agency registered a case against him and Mehul Choski, who runs a jewellery and gem store chain with the brand name Gitanjali, for alleged cheating and forgery worth Rs 280 crore on a complaint from the public sector bank, PNB.

Tags: nirav modi, punjab national bank, central bureau of investigation, fraudulent transaction
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love transcends: 25-yr-old UP acid attack victim gets engaged to friend, confidante

Sahu's undithering support helped heal her emotional scars while medical treatment helped her gain 20 per cent eyesight. (Screengrab | Youtube)
 

Healer claims women should drink their own menstrual blood to boost health

Starting with medication, she then began to try spell work which led her to the ancient Shamanic tradition of blood magic. (Facebook screengrab/ Nadine Lee)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro first impressions: A Redmi Note 5 on steroids

There’s no other way to put it — the Redmi Note 5 Pro borrows the iPhone X’s camera module blatantly.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review: Redmi Note 4 fortified with new display, camera

The Redmi Note 5 is available in India for a price of Rs 9,999 for 3GB/32GB varaint and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.
 

Suspected poacher attacked and devoured by the same lions he was out to hunt

The lions devoured almost his entire body and only his bloodied head was left as a way to identify the man (Photo: AFP)
 

Love wins! Acid attack victim gets engaged on Valentine's Day

The young girl not only suffered 80 per cent burns but even lost her eyesight when a spurned lover attacked her with acid. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jignesh Mevani lauds Priya Varrier, pokes fun at Modi on Valentine's Day

Mevani posts in support of Valentine's Day are coloured with love, as against the hate Hindutva groups are trying to propagate all over the country. (Photo: File)

Love transcends: 25-yr-old UP acid attack victim gets engaged to friend, confidante

Sahu's undithering support helped heal her emotional scars while medical treatment helped her gain 20 per cent eyesight. (Screengrab | Youtube)

Bizarre protest against Valentine’s Day: Hindutava group marries dog to donkey

Bharat Hindu Front workers got a dog and a donkey married in protest to indicated their opposition to Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Sunny Leone in red bikini can ward-off evil, believes Andhra farmer

In rural India, farmers often use straw-filled scarecrows with an upside down clay pitcher resembling a human head to scare birds away from fields. (Representational Image)

VHP, Bajrang Dal members detained for chasing away couples in Gujarat

An official at the zone-1 police in Ahmedabad said they detained around 10 people from the spot. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham