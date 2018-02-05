search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Top diamond merchant Nirav Modi charged by CBI in Rs 280-cr cheating case

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2018, 3:33 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 3:33 pm IST
CBI has acted on complaint from PNB, which alleged that Nirav was in conspiracy with officials of the bank, causing 'wrongful loss'.
CBI has booked billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi, his brother and wife and a business partner for allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank of over Rs 280.70 crore during 2017. (Photo: Facebook)
 CBI has booked billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi, his brother and wife and a business partner for allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank of over Rs 280.70 crore during 2017. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi, his brother and wife and a business partner for allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank of over Rs 280.70 crore during 2017, officials said.

The CBI has acted on a complaint from the Punjab National Bank, which alleged that Nirav, his brother Nishal, wife Ami and Mehul Chinubhai Choksi, all partners of Diamond R US, Solar Exports, Stellar Diamonds, were in conspiracy with officials of the bank and cheated it, causing "wrongful loss", the officials said.

 

The response to an email seeking the company's comments is awaited.

"The public servants committed abuse of official position to cause pecuniary advantage to Diamond R US, Solar Exports, Stellar Diamonds and wrongful loss of Rs 280.70 crore to Punjab National Bank during 2017," the FIR has alleged.

The CBI has registered the FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against the four, an official said.

The bank has alleged in the complaint that a fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertakings (LOU) took place on January 16, 2018 for and on behalf of the accused firms, which approached the bank and presented a set of import documents to the branch with a request to allow buyers' credit for making payment to overseas suppliers.

The bank officials requested the firms to furnish 100 per cent cash margin for LOU for raising buyers' credit. The firms contested this, saying that they availed this facility in the past also, the complaint, now a part of the FIR, has alleged.

However, branch records did not reveal details of any such facility granted to the said firm, it said.

The bank claimed that its deputy manager (now retired) Gokul Nath Shetty and Manoj Kharat had fraudulently issued LOUs without following prescribed procedure by obtaining required request applications, documents and approval of authorities and without making any entries in the bank's systems.

The banks said they fraudulently issued eight LOUs totalling USD 4.42 crore, equivalent to Rs 280.70 crore, for Hong Kong based Allahabad Bank and Axis Bank.

The bank alleged that it is making an "in depth" inquiry to find outstanding LOUs which have not been detected in its system.

"While tracing old entries, it transpired that buyer's credit based on fake LOUs might also have been paid through NOSTRO A/C," it alleged.

Claiming that public money to the tune of Rs 280.70 crore seems to have been "embezzled" by committing fraud, the bank asked the CBI to register the case. 

Tags: nirav modi, cbi, punjab national bank, diamond r us
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bakery uploads picture of pink 'rock' cake; Internet mistakes it for a vagina

The bakery didn't hold back either, and gave quick-witted responses. (Photo: Facebook/NadiaCakes)
 

Kerala man wins more than Rs 12 crore at Abu Dhabi draw

Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad’s incestuous relationship with daughter exposed when wife reads her journal

When confronted, he told his wife about the affair and moved 150 miles with his daughter to North Carolina.
 

Scientists warn Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down

Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down, researchers warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New trial set to test if green tea, tomato juice could reduce risk of prostate cancer

Tomato juice and green tea could potentially help treat prostate cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rush before iPhones become expensive, hefty discounts available on Amazon

The flagship iPhone X, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,000, is currently available for Rs 85,991 for the 64GB variant. (Representative Image: iPhone 8)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi honour killing: Ankit Saxena's father seeks death sentence for son's murderers

'If Delhi government helps us in getting best advocates and making a strong case, I will be thankful,' said Ankit's father. (Photo: ANI)

Modi promoting corruption, morally not right to be country’s PM: Siddaramaiah

Attacking the BJP on ‘ease of doing murder’ remark, Siddaramaiah said wherever BJP is in power, there is no protection for minorities. (Photo: ANI)

CCTV shows Delhi photographer frantic, on call, minutes before lover's kin stab him

23-year-old Delhi photographer Ankit Saxena was stabbed with a knife by his 20-year-old Muslim girlfriend's family on February 1. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Only AIADMK card holders will get welfare schemes’ benefits: TN minister

Referring to the local body polls, Sellur K Raju said AIADMK is always ready to face any elections. (Photo: File)

Nobody should interfere if 2 adults want marriage, SC on ‘honour’ killings

CJI Dipak Misra asked khap panchayats not be be conscience keepers. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham