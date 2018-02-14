search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Internet sensation Priya Varrier in trouble for 'hurting Muslim sentiments'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 14, 2018, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2018, 1:45 pm IST
A Hyderabad-based youth group claimed that it hurt Muslim sentiment because it is about Prophet Muhammad and his wife.
It was her appearance in the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' that made her instantly famous, including 6,06,000 followers within a day on instagram. (Photo: Instagram/ priya.p.varrier)
 It was her appearance in the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' that made her instantly famous, including 6,06,000 followers within a day on instagram. (Photo: Instagram/ priya.p.varrier)

Chennai: Priya Prakash Varrier, basking in the glory of her newfound popularity, has been slammed with a complaint for the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi in Hyderabad by a youth group of Farooq Nagar.

It was her appearance in this song that made her instantly famous, including 6,06,000 followers within a day on instagram. 

 

She is the third celebrity to gain such a mammoth number of followers in one day, with only American model -TV personality Kylie Jenner and legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of her.

Also read: Viral video girl Priya Varrier reveals, 'the epic wink' was a spontaneous act

The youth group from Hyderabad that filed the complaint against the song, claimed that it hurt Muslim sentiment because it is about Prophet Muhammad and his wife.

However, they have submitted only a written complaint and no FIR has been filed against anyone yet.

"I tried to sing the song and when I checked the translation, it was about Prophet Mohammad. A girl and boy are romancing but linking background with religious sentiments," said complainant Muqueet Khan.

"I will not take back my complaint. I have checked on Youtube and then filed my complaint," he added.

The director of the film 'Omar Lulu' clarified that the lyrics are not meant to hurt anybody's sentiments. 

"There is nothing against Islam or Muslims. It is a very old love song sung by all communities," he said.

Tags: priya prakash varrier, manikya malaraya poovi, internet sensation, minority community
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love transcends: 25-yr-old UP acid attack victim gets engaged to friend, confidante

Sahu's undithering support helped heal her emotional scars while medical treatment helped her gain 20 per cent eyesight. (Screengrab | Youtube)
 

Healer claims women should drink their own menstrual blood to boost health

Starting with medication, she then began to try spell work which led her to the ancient Shamanic tradition of blood magic. (Facebook screengrab/ Nadine Lee)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro first impressions: A Redmi Note 5 on steroids

There’s no other way to put it — the Redmi Note 5 Pro borrows the iPhone X’s camera module blatantly.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review: Redmi Note 4 fortified with new display, camera

The Redmi Note 5 is available in India for a price of Rs 9,999 for 3GB/32GB varaint and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.
 

Suspected poacher attacked and devoured by the same lions he was out to hunt

The lions devoured almost his entire body and only his bloodied head was left as a way to identify the man (Photo: AFP)
 

Love wins! Acid attack victim gets engaged on Valentine's Day

The young girl not only suffered 80 per cent burns but even lost her eyesight when a spurned lover attacked her with acid. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Patiala House Court rejects R K Pachauri's plea for gag order on media

However, the Patiala House Court said all reportage on the matter should carry Pachauri's views or that of his representatives and indicate that the matter is pending before the court. (Photo: AP)

Main accused in Allahabad law student's murder outside restaurant arrested

On Tuesday, three accused were arrested in connection with the same case. (Photo: Twitter | @ANINewsUP)

BJP lawmaker from UP watches son, supporters thrash toll plaza worker

'My security vehicles went before us but still they dropped that stick on our car, despite seeing the big writings of 'vidhayak' on it. This is nothing new, they often do such things,' the BJP MLA said. (Photo: ANI)

Will carry pandits to marry off couples seen in gardens: Maharashtra Bajrang Dal

A day ahead of Valentine's Day, posters with messages like 'Say no to Valentine's Day' and 'Love Jihad: Hindu girls beware' were witnessed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai road rage: 3 bikers beat ola cab driver to death over 'overtaking'

The victim was on his way home when the trio attacked him near the Bombay City hospital on Eastern Express Highway. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham