search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma got to his 35th ODI fifty. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | SA vs IND, 5th ODI: Lungi Ngidi gets his 3rd wicket, removes Shreyas Iyer
 
Entertainment, Mollywood

Viral video girl Priya Varrier reveals, 'the epic wink' was a spontaneous act

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 13, 2018, 7:12 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2018, 7:20 pm IST
Priya also hopes to work in Bollywood, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and maybe along with Ranveer and Deepika.
Priya Prakash Varrier's expressions in the viral video.
 Priya Prakash Varrier's expressions in the viral video.

Mumbai: Priya Prakash Varrier has become an overnight sensation with just one wink. She has become every boy’s crush and it is something that she might have not expected right in her debut film.

What is Priya’s reaction on it? “I am very happy. Don’t know how to handle so much love. It’s completely surreal,” Priya tells Hindustan Times. “I’m falling short of words trying to express myself. Never expected this,” said an exhuberant Varrier.

 

Ahead of Valentines Day, her mailbox is full of date requests, with so many proposals already. “My family and I are confused about how to react to his instant fame. It happened overnight and I don’t how to really handle all this fame and attention. This is my first feature film,” Priya told Gulf News.

Speaking about the preparation for the Malayalam song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ from her debut film ‘Oru Adaar Love’, Priya told HT, “The director wanted me to play with my eyebrows in a certain way. It’s a mappila song (rhythmic songs in the north Kerala tradition) that has been recreated for the film. And there’s a scene where this girl and this boy converse through expressions — and the director wanted a certain mannerism. I just followed his instruction.”

The expressions were a totally natural process, exclaimed Priya. “All of this is so unexpected and I never expected such a huge reaction… What you see in that song was all spontaneous. The director asked me to do something cute and just asked me if I could wink,” said Varrier with a laugh to Gulf News.

“The expressions shown in the song was all done on the spot and therefore all of this is so unbelievable,” Varrier added.

A trainer dancer, Priya feels that it has helped her become an overnight star. “Maybe it did help … I have trained in Bharathnatyam and Mohiniyattam. Although I want to continue my studies, I want to act more,” she stressed.

“There’s no one special in my life. My studies and my dream of becoming an actor are the two focal points of my life. On Valentine’s Day, I’ll have to go to college because attendance is a problem. I’m not thinking much [about getting mobbed] — after all, I go to a girl’s college,” she laughed while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Priya also hopes to work in Bollywood sometime later. “I would definitely want to work in Bollywood. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the director I would want to work with. I have got a lot of offers from Malayalam, Tamil and Bollywood. But I have not signed any other movie yet,” she told CNN News 18.

“Working in Bollywood is a dream. My favourites are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh,” she signs off to HT.

After the song, a teaser from her debut film will be out tonight. “I hope the teaser tonight also gets such a huge reaction like the song got,” Varrier signed off.

Tags: priya prakash varrier
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Viral video: Priya Prakash Varrier’s expressions get made as memes, know her better


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman gives blowjob to man on stage for free cocktails at Russian nightclub

Reports also claim that the woman was offered a club membership along with the three drinks. (Photo: Screengrab) 
 

Indian designer to feature collection in London Fashion Week

Wadhwani's collection beautifully entwines luminosity and darkness with handcrafted textures and motifs and is inspired by the juxtaposition of light and shadow created during day and night.
 

Doctors pull out 14 worms from eye of woman affected by rare condition

Most people avoid the condition as they usually wave flies away from their face (Photo: YouTube)
 

Valentine’s Day 2018: Young Mumbai chef whips up diabetic desserts for special day

Meet Harsh Kedia, at 21, the young lad from Mumbai is already whipping up a storm with his diabetic desserts.
 

Illuminati is real, claims former Canadian Defense Minister

The statement made him the highest ranking government official worldwide to do so. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

Video: Ultimate Dad joke involves 12'' dildo, airport security and a red-faced son

We all may have been embarrassed by our parents, but not like this. (Photo: Facebook/ Ted Andressen)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mollywood

Viral video: Priya Prakash Varrier’s expressions get made as memes, know her better

Priya Prakash Varrier's expressions in the viral video.

Vimaanam touches down with Xmas gifts

The movie, based on the life of Saji Thomas, a deaf-mute person who built a twin-seater ultra-light aircraft using recycled materials and vehicle scraps, has Prithviraj playing the role of hearing-impaired Venkateshwaran who dreams of building an airplane. 

Court extends custody by 2 weeks, Dileep to stay in jail till August 8

The controversy has threatened to derail Dileep's career.

Sathya movie review: Riveting and engaging right till the end

A still from the film.

Rima Kallingal slams Dileep fans for 'celebrating' Dileep's bail

Rima Kallinagal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham