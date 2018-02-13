Viral video girl Priya Varrier reveals, 'the epic wink' was a spontaneous act

Mumbai: Priya Prakash Varrier has become an overnight sensation with just one wink. She has become every boy’s crush and it is something that she might have not expected right in her debut film.

What is Priya’s reaction on it? “I am very happy. Don’t know how to handle so much love. It’s completely surreal,” Priya tells Hindustan Times. “I’m falling short of words trying to express myself. Never expected this,” said an exhuberant Varrier.

Ahead of Valentines Day, her mailbox is full of date requests, with so many proposals already. “My family and I are confused about how to react to his instant fame. It happened overnight and I don’t how to really handle all this fame and attention. This is my first feature film,” Priya told Gulf News.

Speaking about the preparation for the Malayalam song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ from her debut film ‘Oru Adaar Love’, Priya told HT, “The director wanted me to play with my eyebrows in a certain way. It’s a mappila song (rhythmic songs in the north Kerala tradition) that has been recreated for the film. And there’s a scene where this girl and this boy converse through expressions — and the director wanted a certain mannerism. I just followed his instruction.”

The expressions were a totally natural process, exclaimed Priya. “All of this is so unexpected and I never expected such a huge reaction… What you see in that song was all spontaneous. The director asked me to do something cute and just asked me if I could wink,” said Varrier with a laugh to Gulf News.

“The expressions shown in the song was all done on the spot and therefore all of this is so unbelievable,” Varrier added.

A trainer dancer, Priya feels that it has helped her become an overnight star. “Maybe it did help … I have trained in Bharathnatyam and Mohiniyattam. Although I want to continue my studies, I want to act more,” she stressed.

“There’s no one special in my life. My studies and my dream of becoming an actor are the two focal points of my life. On Valentine’s Day, I’ll have to go to college because attendance is a problem. I’m not thinking much [about getting mobbed] — after all, I go to a girl’s college,” she laughed while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Priya also hopes to work in Bollywood sometime later. “I would definitely want to work in Bollywood. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the director I would want to work with. I have got a lot of offers from Malayalam, Tamil and Bollywood. But I have not signed any other movie yet,” she told CNN News 18.

“Working in Bollywood is a dream. My favourites are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh,” she signs off to HT.

After the song, a teaser from her debut film will be out tonight. “I hope the teaser tonight also gets such a huge reaction like the song got,” Varrier signed off.