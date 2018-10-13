search on deccanchronicle.com
I-T raids continue overnight at Andhra TDP MLA CM Ramesh's homes, offices

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Oct 13, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 1:16 pm IST
Ramesh was among the lawmakers who protested and escalated their demand for the special status category to Andhra Pradesh.
Ramesh, who is in Delhi, said, 'It is a clear-cut case of political vendetta. In fact, The Prime Minister himself warned us right inside Parliament about consequences since we have been fighting for the state’s rights. The I-T raids are a result of the warning.' (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Income tax department continued tax raids overnight at the residential properties and offices of Telegu Desam Party leader CM Ramesh in Hyderabad and Kadapa. He said that the raids were a “political vendetta”.

The raids started on Friday when multiple locations, including the office of a company owned by Ramesh’s relative, were raided. Tax officials conducted searches at his business premises at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Amravati and Kadapa and also at Rithwik Projects, a company Ramesh owns.

 

Read: Andhra TDP MLA CM Ramesh's homes, offices raided by I-T department

The Telugu Desam Party also condemned the raids. 

CM Ramesh, who is a Rajya Sabha lawmaker, was elected to Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament in August. He said he had declared an income of Rs 200 crore in last four years and paid all his taxes. 

Earlier this year, TDP broke its ties with Narendra Modi-led NDA over Centre’s refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh. Ramesh was among the lawmakers who protested and escalated their demand for the special status category to Andhra Pradesh. 

Tags: income tax department, income tax raids, cm ramesh, telugu desam party
