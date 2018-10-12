search on deccanchronicle.com
Andhra TDP MLA CM Ramesh's homes, offices raided by I-T department

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 12, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 10:03 am IST
Around 100 tax officials are raiding multiple locations including the office of a company owned by Ramesh's relative.
Telugu Desam Party lawmaker CM Ramesh is the promoter of Rithwik Projects Pvt. Ltd. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @cmramesh)
Amaravati: Income Tax department is conducting raids at the homes and offices of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s party lawmaker CM Ramesh.

According to reports, around 100 tax officials are raiding multiple locations including the office of a company owned by Ramesh's relative.

 

The Telugu Desam Party lawmaker is the promoter of Rithwik Projects Pvt. Ltd.

As per ANI report, the raid was also underway at his partners in Rithwik Projects Pvt. Ltd.

The firm is said to have a turnover of close to Rs 1,000 crore.

More details are awaited.

Tags: income tax department, income tax raids, cm ramesh, telugu desam party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




