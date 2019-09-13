Truck driver pays Rs 2 lakh for violating new traffic rules; highest in India

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill which came into effect on September 1, made several far-reaching changes on existing traffic penalty charts. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: In the highest fine charged in India so far, a hefty penalty of over Rs 2 lakh was paid by a driver and owner of a truck under the modified Motor Vehicles Act which came into effect from September 1.

The man was charged with several traffic violations including overloading and driving without a proper license.

The Haryana registered truck was fined by the enforcement team of the transport department on the GT Karnal Road on Wednesday evening, an official told Hindustan Times.

“Our enforcement team imposed a fine of Rs 2,00,500 on the trucker for a number of offenses including not having a licence, a pollution under control (PUC) certificate, insurance and a registration certificate. There was not fitness test certificate either. It was also operating in violation of the requisite permit condition. Besides, the driver was not wearing a seat belt,” a transport official told Hindustan Times.

The truck owner was slapped with a penalty of Rs 20,000 for overloading with an additional fine of Rs 36,000 for being overloaded with 18 tonnes above the permissible limit, the official said.

After implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the penalty for overloading of goods carriers has been hiked to Rs 20,000 with Rs 2,000 for each additional tonne, the official said.

Earlier, the penalty was Rs 2,000 plus Rs 1,000 for each extra tonne.

The total amount of penalty included Rs 1,31,000 for violations of traffic norms and Rs 69,500 for the truck owner's faults.

The official speculated that this penalty would be the highest not only in Delhi but in the country as well.

The penalty was paid at the Rohini court on Thursday, the official said.

Earlier, a trucker from Rajasthan paid a penalty of Rs 1.41 lakh after being caught for overloading and other offenses.

