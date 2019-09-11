Nation Current Affairs 11 Sep 2019 Rajasthan truck driv ...
Rajasthan truck driver fined Rs 1.41 lakh in Delhi

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 10:50 am IST
After implementation of amended Motor Vehicles Act, the penalty for overloading of goods carriers has been hiked to Rs 20,000.
The truck, having a Rajasthan registration number, was caught by the enforcement team on Thursday, the transport department official. (Photo: ANI)
 The truck, having a Rajasthan registration number, was caught by the enforcement team on Thursday, the transport department official. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A trucker from Rajasthan paid a penalty of Rs 1.41 lakh after being caught for overloading by the enforcement wing of Delhi transport department, an official said.

The truck, having a Rajasthan registration number, was caught by the enforcement team on Thursday, the transport department official.

 

The driver paid the penalty of Rs 1,41,700, at Rohini court on Monday, he said.

After implementation of amended Motor Vehicles Act, the penalty for overloading of goods carriers has been hiked to Rs 20,000 with Rs 2,000 for each additional tonne, the official said.

Earlier, the penalty was Rs 2,000 plus Rs 1,000 for each extra tonne.

