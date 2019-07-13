Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2019 Ready for no-confide ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ready for no-confidence motion: Yeddy after K'taka CM seeks trust vote

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 13, 2019, 5:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 5:13 pm IST
This statement came a day after Kumaraswamy made a surprise announcement in the Assembly that he would seek a trust vote.
'We will wait until Monday, when we are ready to face the no-confidence motion,' Yeddyurappa said. (Photo: File)
 'We will wait until Monday, when we are ready to face the no-confidence motion,' Yeddyurappa said. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that the opposition is ready for a no-confidence motion.

This statement came a day after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy made a surprise announcement in the Assembly that he would seek a trust vote.

 

Read | Not here to cling to power: K'taka CM in Assembly, seeks trust vote

"We have no objection to a no-confidence motion. We will wait until Monday, when we are ready to face the no-confidence motion," Yeddyurappa was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders began back-channel negotiations to persuade the disgruntled MLAs who have resigned from the Assembly.

Read | K'taka crisis: Cong initiates backchannel negotiations to win back rebel MLAs

Congress trouble shooter DK Shivakumar on Saturday met MTB Nagaraj in order to pacify him.

Read | Karnataka crisis: 1 Cong MLA to stay back, Shivakumar works on others

Nagaraj, one of the 16 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs who resigned from the Assembly, said senior Congress leaders met him and asked him to withdraw his resignation.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, yeddyurappa, hd kumaraswamy, dk shivakumar
Location: India, Karnataka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Madarsa houses thousands of students including both Hindus and Muslims. (Photo; ANI)

Madarsa in Aligarh to have both temple and mosque: Salma Ansari

The Legislative Assembly elections for the state of Haryana are scheduled to be held this year. (Photo; ANI)

Former INLD leader Gopichand Gahlot joins BJP

Recalling that the Swachhata Abhiyan was launched earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to coincide with the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji. (Photo: ANI)

Take the message of Swachhata from Parliament to villages: LS Speaker urges MPs

Several videos of a few Sikhs, along with Pakistani fans, raising the flags of Pakistan and Khalistan during the match have gone viral on social media. They can also be heard chanting slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Zindabad' in the videos. (Photo: ANI)

Leeds: Sikhs denounce pro-Khalistan slogans during World Cup matches



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Donald Trump seen kissing former aide, see what his team has to say

In the brief video, which was reportedly taken by campaign volunteer Brian Hayes, Trump was seen placing both of his arms on Johnson's shoulders and appears to plant a kiss near her right cheek, though it's not completely clear if he makes contact with her mouth. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Salman Khan feels these 5 actors including him are only stars in Bollywood; find out

Salman Khan.
 

Apple Watch 4 is old! This smartwatch will absolutely will dominate wearables

The promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has leaked and we finally get to sit it in all its glory. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Is the Hyundai Kona Electric available in your city?

Hyundai Kona Electric launched at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Apple iPhone India prices slashed, up to Rs 40,000 off

The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display and has IP67 water and dust resistant certifications.
 

Bishop to pour ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over Colombian city

Monsignor Rubén Darío Jaramillo Montoya, the bishop of Buenaventura, would say a prayer intended to purge the area of demonic infestation. (Photo: Representational | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Leeds: Sikhs denounce pro-Khalistan slogans during World Cup matches

Several videos of a few Sikhs, along with Pakistani fans, raising the flags of Pakistan and Khalistan during the match have gone viral on social media. They can also be heard chanting slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Zindabad' in the videos. (Photo: ANI)

Amarnath suspended from Jammu due to separatist-sponsored strike in Kashmir

On July 8, the pilgrimage was suspended as a precautionary measure in view of the third death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. (Photo: Representational I File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Caught on Camera: Youth openly fires shots in Prayagraj, probe underway

The police said that a thorough investigation will be carried out in the matter and action will be taken against the man if found guilty. (Photo: ANI)

Weapon licenses of suspended BJP MLA Pranav Champion revoked

Champion landed in a controversy recently after a video showing him dancing to a Bollywood number brandishing guns in both his hands hand went viral. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham