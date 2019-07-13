Ready for no-confidence motion: Yeddy after K'taka CM seeks trust vote

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that the opposition is ready for a no-confidence motion.
This statement came a day after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy made a surprise announcement in the Assembly that he would seek a trust vote.
Read | Not here to cling to power: K'taka CM in Assembly, seeks trust vote
"We have no objection to a no-confidence motion. We will wait until Monday, when we are ready to face the no-confidence motion," Yeddyurappa was quoted as saying by ANI.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders began back-channel negotiations to persuade the disgruntled MLAs who have resigned from the Assembly.
Read | K'taka crisis: Cong initiates backchannel negotiations to win back rebel MLAs
Congress trouble shooter DK Shivakumar on Saturday met MTB Nagaraj in order to pacify him.
Read | Karnataka crisis: 1 Cong MLA to stay back, Shivakumar works on others
Nagaraj, one of the 16 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs who resigned from the Assembly, said senior Congress leaders met him and asked him to withdraw his resignation....