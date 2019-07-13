Cricket World Cup 2019

Chandrayaan-2 a very important, prestigious mission: ISRO Chairman

ANI
Published Jul 13, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
Tirumala: Chandrayaan II is a very important and prestigious mission for India, said ISRO chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan on Saturday ahead of the lunar mission's launch on Monday.

The ISRO chairman on Saturday visited the Sri Venkateswara temple here.

 

Speaking to the media after visiting the temple, he said, "On Monday early morning at 2.51 am, we are going to launch the most important and prestigious mission, Chandrayaan II."

"A GSLV Mark III vehicle is going to be used for the mission and after a successful launch; it will take nearly two months to land on the moon at the South Pole," Sivan added.

Chandryaan-2 will explore a region of moon where no mission has ever set foot. The landing site of the mission, at about 70 degrees south latitude, is the southernmost for any mission till date. No country has attempted this before.

Read | Chandrayaan-2: Know about India’s first lunar landing mission

According to the ISRO chairman, the mission is expected to bring forth a lot of new revelations in the field of Lunar science.

"This mission's preparations are going on without any issue and we are ensuring that the launch takes place at the given time as planned." said Sivan.

