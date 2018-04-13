search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Unnao rape: CBI detains accused BJP MLA, court wants him arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2018, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2018, 3:00 pm IST
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was being questioned by the CBI at their Lucknow office after it took over probe on Thursday.
CBI arrests BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for his alleged involvement in the Unnao rape case. (Photo: PTI)
 CBI arrests BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for his alleged involvement in the Unnao rape case. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Friday said that BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping 17-year-old Unnao girl, should be arrested and not just be detained.  

The high court has also asked for a progress report in the case by May 2 and said it will monitor the probe.

 

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the wee hours on Friday.

Sengar was taken to the Lucknow office of the CBI, after it took over the probe on Thursday evening.

The CBI was investigating three cases filed against Sengar with Makhi police station in Unnao.

Read: Unnao rape case: Accused BJP MLA taken in for questioning by CBI

The BJP MLA from Banagarmau in Uttar Pradesh has been charged under the stringent POCSO Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with rape.

The notice to the CBI to take over the cases was issued on Thursday night, following which the probe agency in a matter of a few hours picked up the BJP lawmaker from his Lucknow home at 4:30 am.

On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court had come down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh government, asking that despite FIR why BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was not arrested. The court also asked the government whether it proposes to arrest Sengar.

Also Read: Why accused BJP MLA free even after FIR: Allahabad HC to UP govt

An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Thursday under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the case was handed over to the CBI.

All this week, Kuldeep Singh Sengar has moving freely denying the accusation, disparaging the girl and her family and hitting out at the media. Meanwhile, his brother Atul Singh was arrested for a brutal assault on the victim's father, who was not just arrested with severe wounds on his body but died on Monday in police custody. He "had not been treated properly", a Special Investigation Team has found.

On Wednesday night, Sengar made a dramatic appearance outside the house of the police chief in Lucknow, in a convoy of 20 vehicles. "I have come here because TV channels were saying I will surrender," he appeared to taunt reporters, insisting that he was neither a fugitive nor a rapist.

Tags: unnao rape case, kuldeep singh sengar, cbi, yogi adityanath, allahabad high court
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

Gemstones are highly sought after in India due to their astrological benefits. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brain-eating chimps that hunt baby monkeys could reveal new clues on human evolution

The researchers found that the animals eat the brains of infants, adolescents and juveniles first.
 

No Internet for Samsung’s Galaxy J2 Pro budget smartphone

The Korean Galaxy J2 Pro can do voice calls, send SMS and even take pictures — that pretty much wraps up the functionality.
 

X-mini SUPA review: A good speaker with big bass

The SUPA is a good portable Bluetooth speaker that pumps out some booming tunes that brim a moderately big space.
 

Friday the 13th: 9 things you did not know about infamous date

It's possible that Thomas W. Lawson's novel Friday the Thirteenth also contributed to the date's infamy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women, here are scents which help seduce men

For subtlety, one should choose soft musk notes with a touch of creamy sandalwood. For an air of mystery, choose notes of oriental amber and incense with a touch of spice. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unnao rape: No matter how influential accused is, he will not be spared: Adityanath

'Investigation has been handed over to the CBI. I believe the CBI would have arrested the MLA also. Our government will not compromise on this issue, no matter how influential the accused is, he will not be spared,' said Chief Minister Adityanath. (Photo: File)

Stop victim shaming: Smriti Irani alleges politicisation of rape cases

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said, 'The law and the administration will work according to the constitution. As a woman, I would request that victim shaming should not be done.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Justice for Asifa: If we don't rise now, then when?

Little Asifa was born a Kashmiri Muslim into a family that falls under the category

Watch: After Cong, BJP lawmakers seen relishing snacks during fast

The BJP leaders were seen snacking on sandwiches and chips in a video that went viral. (Screengrab | ANI)

Home Ministry tightens nooze, takes robust steps to block porn access for employees

Former Union Home Secretary G K Pillai had said that some subordinate staff in the MHA would see pornographic content on Internet and download malware in office, leading to compromise of the computer networks. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham