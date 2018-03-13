search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Was an honourable man until my father was alive: Jagan Mohan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 13, 2018, 8:57 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 8:59 am IST
YSR Congress chief's statement came in response to a question on corruption cases filed against him over the past decade.
YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy termed the corruption cases as 'politically motivated' and said that they were filed when the Congress-led UPA was at the Centre. (Photo: File)
 YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy termed the corruption cases as 'politically motivated' and said that they were filed when the Congress-led UPA was at the Centre. (Photo: File)

Guntur: YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday hinted that his split with the Congress following his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s death was the reason why there were so many corruption cases filed against him stating that he was an “honourable man’ till his father’s death.

"I was an honourable man until my father was alive, my father was also an honourable man until he was alive as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh," he said while speaking to NDTV.

 

The reply came in response to a question on the pending corruption cases filed against him over the past decade.

He further termed the cases as “politically motivated” and said that they were filed when the Congress-led UPA was at the Centre. The petitioners were “Congress and TDP politicians,” Reddy added.  

While speaking to NDTV, during a foot march to demand "special status" for Andhra Pradesh, Reddy said the Centre was going soft on Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who, he alleges, is involved in corruption.

"We have a CM who is blatantly involved in corruption in Andhra. Nothing is spared by him - from sand to mud to liquor to power and coal. His only exemption is that the central government link he has", he said.

Responding to TDP’s allegations that his agitation for special status is at the behest of the BJP, in exchange for central laxity on the graft cases against him, he informed that he is determined to go ahead with a no-confidence motion against the Centre in the ongoing session of parliament, in protest against the refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh.

He told that he has given an ultimatum to his MPs.

Reddy had earlier criticised Chandrababu Naidu saying the TDP chief continued to be the convener of NDA and still does not openly support the agitation for achieving the status. The remarks came after two TDP ministers quit the Union cabinet over Andhra special status issue but the party decided to stay with the NDA.

Also read: N Chandrababu Naidu indifferent towards SCS: Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Reddy, who was once one of the richest lawmakers with disclosed assets worth Rs. 416 crore, was named in a number of corruption cases after the death of his father. He has also been accused of putting pressure on individuals and firms to invest crores in his businesses as a "quid pro quo" for favours conferred on them between 2004 and 2009, the duration when his father was serving as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh, chandrababu naidu, andhra special status
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Guntur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
 

Artificial intelligence can make power firms more efficient: consultancy

Power firms across Europe, which previously depended on coal or gas-fired power plants, are having to adapt to the expanding use of renewable power sources and facing a profit squeeze as wholesale electricity prices have fallen.
 

Big tech must be regulated, says inventor of world wide web

The intervention by the 62-year-old MIT professor comes as some European governments turn to legislation to curb “fake” news and hate speech that they fear is undermining the basis of their democracies.
 

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is very difficult to repair: iFixit

While the guys figured out that most of the components are modular and can be replaced independently, the outer shell of the Galaxy S9 makes it difficult to gain access to the internals.
 

Tinder's most right-swiped man shares dating tips

Talking about exes is a big no - not even about places you have visited with your ex. (Photo: Instagram/Stefan-Pierre)
 

Artist paints intricate masterpieces on used teabags

Instead of disposing of used teabags, Ruby Silvious, a Philippines-born, US-based artist is regenerating them into intricate pieces of art. (Photo: Twitter/Ruby Silvious)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sushma Swaraj offers help to Bangladeshi counterpart after Nepal plane crash

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday expressed

On road to recovery: Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty out of ICU

Lokayukta P. Vishwanatha Shetty

Mysuru: Everyone is corrupt, not just babus or politicians, says Justice Hegde

Graduating students strike a pose with their medals, in Mysuru on Monday. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: CID chargesheets Munirathna, 3 others in fake bills scam

The accused, MLA Munirathna Naidu

On deathbed, student’s last wish: Donate my eyes

Knowing that he would die soon, he requested the doctors to donate his eyes before breathing his last at 1 am.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham