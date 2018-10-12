search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

4 retired judges to hold public hearings of #MeToo cases: Maneka Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 12, 2018, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 4:00 pm IST
'Proposing committee with senior judicial, legal persons to look into all issues emanating from #MeToo,' Maneka Gandhi said.
'Will form four-member committee of retired judges to conduct public hearings of #MeToo cases,' Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 'Will form four-member committee of retired judges to conduct public hearings of #MeToo cases,' Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With the #MeToo movement intensifying in the country with every passing day, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday said that four retired judges will hold public hearings of the sexual assault and harassment cases.

"Will form four-member committee of retired judges to conduct public hearings of #MeToo cases," Maneka Gandhi said.

 

Minister for women and child development, Maneka Gandhi said, "Proposing committee with senior judicial, legal persons to look into all issues emanating from #MeToo."

Earlier this week, Maneka Gandhi said that she was happy that the #MeToo campaign has encouraged women to speak about crimes against them. She added that sex harassment complaints should be allowed even 10-15 years later.

"One always remembers the person who molested you and we have written to the Law Ministry that one should be allowed to complain without any time limit," Maneka Gandhi told reporters on Monday.

"You can now complain 10-15 years later, doesn't matter how much later. If you're going to complain the avenue is still open," she said, adding that "anger at sexual molestation never goes away".

Also Read: 'Happy' #MeToo started in India, hope it doesn't go out of control: Maneka Gandhi

The #MeToo movement in India was sparked by allegations of actor Tanushree Dutta, who accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of a film 10 years ago.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: #metoo india, maneka gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




