search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Happy' #MeToo started in India, hope it doesn't go out of control: Maneka Gandhi

PTI
Published Oct 8, 2018, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Oct 8, 2018, 2:41 pm IST
Maneka Gandhi said she has asked Law Ministry to not keep any age limit to report child sexual abuse.
'One always remembers the person who molested you and we have written to the Law Ministry that one should be allowed to complain without any time limit,' Maneka Gandhi told reporters. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 'One always remembers the person who molested you and we have written to the Law Ministry that one should be allowed to complain without any time limit,' Maneka Gandhi told reporters. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi Monday said she has asked the Law Ministry to not keep any age limit to report child sexual abuse, allowing people to complain about what has happened to them even "10-15 years later".

Noting that anger at molestation and sexual abuse never goes away, the Union minister also said she is "very happy" that the #MeToo campaign has started in India and encouraged women to come forward to complain against sexual harassment.

 

"One always remembers the person who molested you and we have written to the Law Ministry that one should be allowed to complain without any time limit," Maneka Gandhi told reporters.

Under Section 468 of the CrPC, any offence, including child abuse, which can lead to a prison term of three years has to be reported within three years of the incident.

According to Section 473 of the CrPC, a court may take cognisance of an older case if it is in the "interest of justice" or if the "delay has been properly explained".

However, victims of child sexual abuse often face problems in registering an FIR once they are 18 or more. Gandhi said she has proposed that people can complain even "10-15 years later".

"It doesn't matter how much later. If you're going to complain the avenue is open," she added.

Maneka Gandhi had earlier proposed that child sexual abuse victims be allowed to register complaints until they are 30.

Discussing the #MeToo movement, the minister warned that it should not be used to "target people who have offended us in some way".

"I hope it does not go out of control in a way that we target people who have offended us in some way but I think women are angry at sexual molestation," she said.

Maneka Gandhi had earlier expressed her support for actor Tanushree Dutta, who has levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against Nana Patekar during the shooting of a film 10 years ago. She had said harassment of any kind will not be tolerated.

Citing Harvey Weinstein, she had said last Tuesday that when the first victim came out and reported against the Hollywood film producer, people asked her all kinds of questions, including why she took so long to speak out. "But I know when your body is abused, you remember it always. I don't care when the complaint is filed but action should be taken," Gandhi said last week.

Tags: #metoo campaign, maneka gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kohli, Bhuvi, Bumrah and others may be rested for more games ahead of World Cup 2019?

Kohli was rested for the six-nation tournament, and according to a Times of India report, he among other top players including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah could be rested for more matches keeping in mind the upcoming Australia tour. (Photo: BCCI / AP)
 

Aston Martin DB11, treat for the eyes: Image Gallery

This is aesthetically soothing to the eyes and is designed keeping the aerodynamics as the primary concern.
 

Here’s what you should eat to beat arthritis

From anti-inflammatory fruits and vegetables to immune-boosting bacteria, there is range of changes one can make to diet that could help reduce pain and protect joints. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Saina Nehwal confirms marriage with Parupalli Kashyap, reveals bonding over badminton

Saina revealed that the duo has known each other for over a decade and she found it very easy to share her feelings with Kashyap. (Photo: Instagram)
 

2019 Audi Q3 unveiled; will take on BMW X1, Volvo XC40 and Mercedes-Benz GLA

Unlike the outgoing model, the 2019 Q3 is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform.
 

Mukesh Ambani loses USD 1.9 billion every trading day

Mukesh Ambani
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclonic storm likely to form over Arabian Sea, rainfall expected in southern states

The sea condition is expected to be 'rough to very rough'. An advisory has been issued to fishermen at sea to return to harbour, the Coast Guard said. (Representational Image)

Wanted to turn Gujarat into South Korea when I was chief minister: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that the government has taken several measures for improving the ease of doing business in the country. (Photo: PTI)

Will bring Opposition together to make Mayawati PM: OP Chautala

'We will work towards uniting the Opposition so that Mayawati becomes the next prime minister,' Chautala said while addressing a 'Samman Divas' rally in Gohana on Sunday. (Photo: PTI | File)

SC seeks Centre’s response on plea seeking NRC implementation in Tripura

The centre had on July 30 published a second draft NRC list of Assam in which out of 3.29 crore people, names of 2.89 crore were included. (Photo: File)

Watch: Assam deputy speaker Mallah falls off an elephant, laughs it off

On Saturday, when Mallah was on his maiden visit to Ratabari, his constituency, after being elected as the deputy speaker, his supporters insisted that he sat on the elephant. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham