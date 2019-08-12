Nation Current Affairs 12 Aug 2019 Taking cue from PM, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Taking cue from PM, Tourism ministry makes wildlife theme for Incredible India

PTI
Published Aug 12, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Incredible India is the international campaign launched by the government in 2002 to promote tourism.
The show, Man vs Wild, will be premiered on August 12 and will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network channels. (Photo: ANI)
 The show, Man vs Wild, will be premiered on August 12 and will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network channels. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jungle adventure to be aired on Discovery channel, the Tourism Ministry has decided to make wildlife its theme for the Incredible India campaign for the next two months.

The show, Man vs Wild, will be premiered on August 12 and will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network channels. It has been shot in Jim Corbett National park.

 

“There is no bigger icon for India than the Prime Minister, be it wildlife or tourism or anything else. His episode will be shown on Discovery tomorrow and we have decided to make it (wildlife) our theme for Incredible India for the next two months,” Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said.

Incredible India is the international campaign launched by the government in 2002 to promote tourism.

According to a statement from the channel earlier, the special episode, featuring survivalist and adventurer Bear Grylls and shot in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, will be a “frank and freewheeling journey” which will throw light on wildlife conservation.

In a teaser released earlier by the channel, Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls, gives Modi an improvised version of a spear as a safeguard against potential attack by a tiger.

Modi then tells him: “My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold it (the spear) since you insist.”

