Restrictions reimposed again, strict security across Kashmir for Eid: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 12, 2019, 8:11 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 8:11 am IST
There was, however, no official confirmation on the restrictions being reimposed in the city.
According to sources, police was seen making announcements and asking people to return to their home and shopkeepers were asked to shut their shops. (Photo: AP)
 According to sources, police was seen making announcements and asking people to return to their home and shopkeepers were asked to shut their shops. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: On Sunday, prohibitory orders’ banning large gatherings was re-imposed in Srinagar a day before Eid, reported NDTV. This came a day after the government said clashes took place in the city after the restrictions were relaxed on Saturday.

According to sources, police was seen making announcements and asking people to return to their home and shopkeepers were asked to shut their shops.

 

News agency Reuters said its reporter saw a police van driving around one part of Srinagar announcing that restrictions had been imposed again after being relaxed earlier in the day.

There was, however, no official confirmation on the restrictions being reimposed in the city.

On Sunday, some markets, banks and ATMs remained open to facilitate the availability of essentials and for people to offer prayers at mosques on Monday.

On Saturday, the Home Ministry spokesperson said there had been “stray protests” in Srinagar and Baramulla, none of which involved a crowd more than 20 people. The Ministry also dismissed media reports about a protest by some 10,000 people in Kashmir valley as "fabricated and incorrect".

Read | 'Not single bullet fired in 6 days': J&K police rebuts claims of violence

On August 5, the Centre scrapped Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and declared to bifurcate the state into Union Territories. All communication links were disrupted since the Centre’s decision on Article 370.

