'Not single bullet fired in 6 days': J&K police rebuts claims of violence

Mumbai: The Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh on Saturday assured that there was not a single incident of violence the state and the restrictions on movements had been further relaxed.

"There has been no untoward incident barring minor stone-pelting which was dealt with on the spot and was nipped in the bud," Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh told news agency PTI.

Minutes after the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the statement, the Srinagar police tweeted that the situation was peaceful.

Rahul Gandhi, earlier on Saturday, told reporters in Delhi that the situation in the new Union Territory had has deteriorated.

Singh also indicated there could be further relaxation in the restriction across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday so that people could prepare for the forthcoming Eid-ul-Zoha, expected to be celebrated on Monday.“We are closely watching the situation,” he said and reiterated that any report that suggests there has been violence “is false”.

A Home Ministry spokesperson on Saturday said barring a few protests in the past few days, involving crowds of not more than 20 people, there has been no serious incidents, news agency PTI reported.

Singh, however, added that there were incidents of stone-throwing on Friday in downtown Srinagar.

“It was handled with minimum use of force and there was nothing exceptional in the protest,” the police chief Singh said.

In a statement tweeted by the J&K police, the state administration also asked people not to believe fabricated and motivated news.

“The police have not fired a single bullet so far in 6 days. The situation is calm, people are cooperative and restrictions are being relaxed to ease the situation,” the state police said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who is camping in Jammu and Kashmir amid a lockdown over the centre's decision to scrap special status to the state, was on Saturday seen in a video talking with locals, in an apparent effort to show signs of normalcy.

Communication networks have been shut down and a curfew was imposed last Sunday night when the Centre moved to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and divide the state into two Union Territories.