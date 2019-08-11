Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 'Not single bul ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Not single bullet fired in 6 days': J&K police rebuts claims of violence

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 11, 2019, 8:42 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 8:42 am IST
In a statement tweeted by the J&K police, the state administration also asked people not to believe fabricated and motivated news.
The Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh on Saturday assured that there was not a single incident of violence the state and the restrictions on movements had been further relaxed. (Photo: File)
 The Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh on Saturday assured that there was not a single incident of violence the state and the restrictions on movements had been further relaxed. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh on Saturday assured that there was not a single incident of violence the state and the restrictions on movements had been further relaxed.

"There has been no untoward incident barring minor stone-pelting which was dealt with on the spot and was nipped in the bud," Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh told news agency PTI.

 

Minutes after the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the statement, the Srinagar police tweeted that the situation was peaceful.

Rahul Gandhi, earlier on Saturday, told reporters in Delhi that the situation in the new Union Territory had has deteriorated.

Singh also indicated there could be further relaxation in the restriction across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday so that people could prepare for the forthcoming Eid-ul-Zoha, expected to be celebrated on Monday.“We are closely watching the situation,” he said and reiterated that any report that suggests there has been violence “is false”.

A Home Ministry spokesperson on Saturday said barring a few protests in the past few days, involving crowds of not more than 20 people, there has been no serious incidents, news agency PTI reported.

Singh, however, added that there were incidents of stone-throwing on Friday in downtown Srinagar.

“It was handled with minimum use of force and there was nothing exceptional in the protest,” the police chief Singh said.

In a statement tweeted by the J&K police, the state administration also asked people not to believe fabricated and motivated news.

“The police have not fired a single bullet so far in 6 days. The situation is calm, people are cooperative and restrictions are being relaxed to ease the situation,” the state police said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who is camping in Jammu and Kashmir amid a lockdown over the centre's decision to scrap special status to the state, was on Saturday seen in a video talking with locals, in an apparent effort to show signs of normalcy.

Communication networks have been shut down and a curfew was imposed last Sunday night when the Centre moved to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and divide the state into two Union Territories.

...
Tags: kashmir turmoil, j&k, article 370, violence, police
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


Latest From Nation

The Karnataka government on Saturday declared 80 taluks in 17 districts flood affected even as the death toll rose to 26 and thousands of people were rendered homeless, an official said. (Photo: AP)

Amit Shah to conduct aerial survey of flood-hit Karnataka

Pump House while Lakshmipuram Pump House is named as Gayatri Pump House. (Photo: File)

Telangana CM names barrages, pump houses under Kaleswaram project after Goddesses

BJP leader Rama Krishna said the membership drive is witnessing good response from people after the Centre scrapped Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI twitter)

BJP asks party leaders, workers to enroll 5 lakh new members in Hyderabad

After months of uncertainty, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) handed over the presidency of the party to Sonia Gandhi, two years after she relinquished the post for her son Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Inside story of how Sonia became interim president of Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
 

World largest lake Tilicho to be replaced by Nepal's newly-discovered lake

A newly-discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho, which is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres in the Himalayan nation and currently holding the title. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Former Union Minister rescued from his house in flood-affected Bantwal

The Chief Minister informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad doctor dies in paragliding crash in Himachal

Chandra Shekar sustained severe injuries while the parachute operator who was with him in the paraglider suffered a fracture after the craft fell to the ground to the operator that took off from a hill in Kullu- Manali. (Photo: ANI)

16 killed after heavy rain including wall collapses in Gujarat, thousands rescued

As of Saturday morning, Gujarat had received 77.80 per cent of annual average rainfall, with south Gujarat receiving 98.31 per cent rainfall, Met department data showed. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Warangal: 3 kids survive electric shock

H. Tarun undergo treatment at a hospital

Germany, OPEC nations express interest for ventures in state

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham