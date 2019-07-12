Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2019 After daughter accus ...
Nation, Current Affairs

After daughter accuses BJP MLA of threat over marriage, temple priest's U-turn

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 12, 2019, 10:45 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 10:45 am IST
The certificate, which has gone viral on social media, shows it has been issued in the name of Ati Pracheen Ramjanki Temple in Begum Sarai.
On Wednesday, Sakshi Misra (23) in a video message said that she faced a threat to her life from a her father Rajesh Misra, brother and their associate after she married outside her caste. (Photo: Screengrab)
 On Wednesday, Sakshi Misra (23) in a video message said that she faced a threat to her life from a her father Rajesh Misra, brother and their associate after she married outside her caste. (Photo: Screengrab)

Lucknow: In a recent development, the main priest of the temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has said that he has not performed the wedding of the daughter of BJP legislator. In a viral video, she had alleged that her life was in danger after she married a Dalit man.

On Wednesday, Sakshi Misra (23) in a video message said that she faced a threat to her life from a her father Rajesh Misra, brother and their associate after she married outside her caste. She had also sought security from the police to her husband Ajitesh Kumar (29) and moved the Allahabad High Court seeking protection.

 

The mahant of Ati Prachin Ram Janki temple said, “No marriages are performed at the temple and the certificate issued for the couple in the name of the temple has been forged.”

The certificate, which has gone viral on social media, shows it has been issued in the name of Ati Pracheen Ramjanki Temple in Begum Sarai.

It states that the marriage of Ajitesh Kumar and Sakshi was performed according to Vedic Hindu rituals on the premises of the Ram Janki Temple in the evening on July 4. It also bears the signature of two witnesses Ayush Kumar and Sudhir Kumar as well as that of Vishwapati Shukla, the priest said to be in charge of the rituals.

Shukla, however, said he did perform the wedding.

Read | Citing threat to life from father, BJP MLA's daughter moves court seeking protection

After the daughter’s video went viral, Rajesh Misra issued a statement on Thursday denying Sakshi’s allegation. He said Sakshi was an adult and within her rights to take her own decisions.

“I am busy with my party work and membership drive and I have not said a word to my daughter. These allegations are false,” he said.

Deputy inspector general of police RK Pandey said that he ordered security cover for the couple after he came to know about Sakshi’s video messages.

...
Tags: uttar pradesh, up police, bjp, dalit
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Ten dissident MLAs had met Kumar on Thursday evening after they were directed by the Supreme Court to meet the Speaker and resubmit their resignations in person. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka Speaker to meet 3 rebel Congress MLAs today at 4 pm

Technicians in the railway station at Jolarpettai, located over 135 miles (217 km) from Chennai, worked from early on Thursday to fill fifty wagons with 50,000 litres of water each, sourced from a south Indian river. (Photo: ANI)

Train with 25 lakh litres of water to reach parched Chennai today

The grocer, Kashinath Gawli, was filled with emotion after he met Richard Nyagaka Tongi, the lawmaker from the Nyaribari Chache constituency in Kenya. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

To repay Rs 200 debt, Kenyan lawmaker returns to India after 22 years

Indian and US trade negotiators will meet on Friday, with little sign of a compromise on a series of protectionist measures taken by the two governments in recent months that have strained ties between the strategic partners. (Photo: File)

India-US trade talks to restart today with little sign of compromise



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Budget 2019: 6 key takeaways that can impact your personal finance

Growth stimulation, promoting affordable housing and incentivizing digital economy have been the key focus areas of the first full budget presented by Modi 2.0 government.
 

Apple kills off new product category that would change the way we live

“If Apple released a pair of augmented reality glasses, they would likely work with the iPhone.(Photo: iDrop News)
 

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys Aus vs Eng semi-final match in Birmingham; here's proof

Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Apple AirPods 3 are coming and they’re going to destroy the competition

The Apple AirPods 3 have been outed by analysts and they claim that Apple will debut a new version of the earphones later on this year. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Amazon Prime Day sale to feature 500 new products by small and medium businesses

In a separate statement, Amazon India said new customers aged between 18-24 year old, who sign up for its Prime membership will get a cashback of Rs 500 on their annual membership of Rs 999. (Photo: AP | Representational)
 

Minister Mandaviya to flag off cargo vessel from Bhutan to Bangladesh tomorrow

Bhutan has been exporting a significant quantity of stone aggregates through the land route for different construction projects in Bangladesh. (Photo: Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

24-yr-old man drowns in lake during TikTok video shoot in Hyderabad

The video shot before the incident went viral on Thursday, showing the two men splashing water and dancing. (Representational Image)

Cong-JD(S) going strong: Kumaraswamy as K’taka Assembly meets today

The tweet came late on Thursday night, hours after he ruled out his resignation. (Photo: File)

No question of fresh polls, confident govt would continue: DK Shivakumar

He said they are trying to convince the legislators and despite pressures they are facing, the party is still hopeful that the MLAs will come around. (Photo: File)

Can't work at lightning speed, need to examine resignations: K'taka Speaker

Earlier, Kumar had rejected the resignations on grounds of wrong formats. (Photo: File)

'7 weeks have passed, next party prez must be appointed soon': Scindia

'We had not imagined that Rahul Gandhi would relinquish his post. This is a serious time for the Congress,' Scindia said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham