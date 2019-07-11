Cricket World Cup 2019

‘Father out to kill me,' says BJP MLA’s daughter after marrying Dalit

PTI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Sakshi Misra, daughter of Rajesh Misra, MLA from Bithari Chainpur, uploaded video on social media and informed about her wedding.
In another video, she has apprehended threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to extend security to them. (Photo: Screengrab)
Bareilly: The daughter of an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator has alleged that her life is in danger from her father after she married a Dalit man and asked the police for security.

Sakshi Misra (23), who is the daughter of Rajesh Misra, the MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly district, uploaded a video on social media on Wednesday and informed about her wedding to Ajitesh Kumar (29) last Thursday, police said.

 

In another video, she has apprehended threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to extend security to them.

Sakshi Misra has also appealed to the MPs and MLAs of Bareilly to not help Rajesh Misra as she alleged that her father and others were out to eliminate her. The Bharatiya Janata Party legislator could not be reached for comments.

Deputy Inspector General R K Pandey said he had come to know of the video messages and had asked the SSP to extend security to the couple. The DIG said the police do not know where to give her security as she had not disclosed her location.

In the video, Sakshi Misra has also told her father to let her live her life. The woman warned that if anything happens to her or her husband, she would do something that would put him behind bars.

Tags: uttar pradesh, up police, bjp, dalit
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


