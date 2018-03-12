3 Hizbul militants killed in encounter at J&K, schools shut fearing protests

three militants belonging to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit were killed in a firefight with the security forces in southern Anantnag district overnight. (Photo: Facebook)

Srinagar: The authorities have shut schools and colleges in Srinagar district whereas security forces in riot gear have been fanned out to enforce security lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital amid rising tensions following the killing of three militants allegedly owing allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) in encounter.

The officials said that three militants belonging to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit were killed in a firefight with the security forces in southern Anantnag district overnight.

However, a file photograph of one of the slain militants Eisa Fazili which has gone viral on Facebook since shows him wearing T-shirt with the ISIS's emblem and standing near a banner of the outfit which is also known by its Arabic language acronym Daesh. The ISIS has named slain men as Abu Zarr Al-Hindi, Abu Barra Al-Kashmiri and Eisa Ruhollah Khatab Al-Kashmiri.

The police said that while “Pursuing credible leads” about the presence of militants, the security forces mounted a search operation in Anantnag’s Hakoora area late Sunday night. “As the search was going on, the militants hiding in the area fired upon the search party. The security forces retaliated to it and in the ensuing encounter three militants were killed,” said a police spokesman.

Police identified two slain militants as Eisa Fazili of Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokernag (Anantnag) and said the identity of their third accomplice is being ascertained.

The spokesman also said that AK-47 rifles, pistols and hand-grenades were found on the slain militants and that “no collateral damage has taken place”.

Eisa’s father Naeem Fazili, a college principal, wrote on his Facebook timeline “As per reliable sources, my son Eisa Fazili has left for heavenly abode. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return).”

The family sources said that Eisa, a BTech student at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri (J&K) had disappeared from his Srinagar residence a couple of months ago. Later it was known that he has joined the militants’ ranks. “His father had through social media issued appeals to his son to return home but in vain”, said the sources.

The police said that one of the slain militants was involved in a recent attack at a police guard post in Soura area of Srinagar leaving one cop dead.

While schools and colleges have been shut in Srinagar district, the class work at Kashmir University and other similar institutions has been suspended and all board and university level examination scheduled for Monday deferred too. The Cellular companies have snapped high-speed mobile Internet service in Srinagar city following an order to this effect was issued by the district administration. “The mobile internet speed was reduced to 2G as soon as we got the order to do so,” said an official. Security restrictions are being imposed also on parts of Anantnag including Kokernag.

An official spokesman said that these steps were taken to prevent “breach of law and order” in the summer capital and elsewhere.