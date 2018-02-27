search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

'It's worrying': Police admit ISIS presence in J&K after attack on cop

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 27, 2018, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2018, 1:17 pm IST
State police chief SP Vaid said it is now clear that the attack was carried out by ISIS.
The Islamic State on Monday took the responsibility for attack on a police post and killing a policemen in Soura area of Srinagar. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The Islamic State on Monday took the responsibility for attack on a police post and killing a policemen in Soura area of Srinagar. (Photo: Representational/File)

Srinagar: The Islamic State on Monday took the responsibility for attack on a police post and killing a policemen in Soura area of Srinagar.  

The policeman, Farooq Ahmed, guarding the residence of Hurriyat leader Fazal Haq Qureshi, in Soura area of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir was killed and his rifle stolen by militants on Sunday. 

 

"Assassinated an element of police in firing near city of Srinagar in Kashmir yesterday," Al Amaq News Agency of the ISIS claimed.

"A war has just begun," it added.

State police chief SP Vaid contradicting his earlier statement on the presence of ISIS in the valley told NDTV that it is now clear that the attack was carried out by ISIS and admitted "it is indeed a worrying sign".

“I don’t think ISIS has any footprints here,” Shesh Paul Vaid had said last year.

Also Read: Has ISIS succeeded in making inroads in Kashmir?

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had also dismissed reports about the presence of ISIS in the state, saying the Indian Muslims would never allow such outfits to have a base in the country.

Vaid on Tuesday, told NDTV, "it is now clear that attack too, was carried out by ISIS and they were wrong to deny it". In the latest case, he said, the police knows the identity of the attacker and were on his trail. 

The officer, however, said, "There doesn't seem to be any substantial presence of ISIS". The attacks, he said, could have been carried out by a lone wolf or a few people driven by ISIS ideology.

In November, last year, ISIS, in its official news agency 'Amaq', had claimed the responsibility for a shootout in which a police officer and a militant were killed in Srinagar.

Tags: isis, j&k police, terrorists, terrorism, kashmir unrest
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Restless sleep doubles heart attack risk: Study

Scientists said tossing and turning in bed at night should be seen as a warning of future ill-health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Outsourced! Twitterati blast Vogue India for featuring Kim Kardashian West on cover

Kim isn't the first from the Kardashian clan to grace the magazine's cover, with younger sister Kendall featuring on the May 2017 cover. (Photo: Twitter/KimKardashiWest)
 

Love at first sight: Couple who met as babies set to tie the knot

When she was around 22 and he was 24, she received a message from him on Facebook. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sridevi death: Unlike Rishi, Vidya, Farhan, Big B slam media with few but apt words

Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar hinted at their disapporval of the reporting of Sridevi's death.
 

Siddaramaiah kickstarts mobile canteen, distributes retrofitted two-wheelers

Various branches of the Saviruchi women canteen will be further opened in all the district offices of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)
 

Johnnie Walker bats for gender equality, launches Jane Walker Scotch

Brand owner Diageo Plc is hoping the move widens the appeal of the product while celebrating women. (Twitter Screengrab/ @JohnnieWalker)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru assault case: Plea adjourned, Nalapad spends another 24 hrs in jail

Mohammed Nalapad Haris

Hyderabad: 17 held for gambling in 3 incidents

Task force officials in the city apprehended 17 men involved in card games and gambling in three different incidents on Sunday and Monday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Boyfriend holds 21-year-old captive, wants her to abort

A 21-year-old pregnant girl has been kidnapped. Her captor will allegedly let her go if she aborts the baby.

Hyderabad: Two travel agents held in visa racket

They had collected Rs 30 lakh from eight unemployed youth of Jagtial district with a promise of providing them jobs abroad. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: 4 arrested for duping job aspirants

A four-member gang was nabbed by west zone task force team for cheating job-seekers by promising them jobs in L&T Metro Rail.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham