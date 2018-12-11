search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS set to rule Telangana for second term, party celebrates after early trends

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2018, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2018, 1:27 pm IST
TRS activists dancing to drum-beats, bursting crackers and distributing sweets, hailing 'victory' of K Chandrasekhar Rao-led outfit.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party workers celebrate after the initial trends show the party leading in the states Assembly elections, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party workers celebrate after the initial trends show the party leading in the states Assembly elections, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Celebrations broke out Tuesday at the Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of ruling TRS, as the party appeared on course return to power in the assembly elections.

The Telangana Bhavan wore a festive look with a large number of TRS activists dancing to drum-beats, bursting crackers and distributing sweets, hailing the 'victory' of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led outfit.

 

As per the latest trends after the counting votes began on Tuesday morning, the TRS was leading in 91 seats, leaving way behind the Congress, which forged an alliance with TDP, the Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI for the polls.

Also Read: Telangana poll result LIVE: KCR is back in state, in clean sweep

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son K T Rama Rao, his nephew T Harish Rao and several of his cabinet colleagues in the caretaker government were leading in their respective constituencies.

The TRS contested the elections on its own after the Rao government opted to dissolve the assembly in September more than eight months ahead of its tenure.

...
Tags: telangana assembly election 2018, trs, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Girl is forced to sign good behaviour contract with parents for new iPhone

Young Yasmine's older sister Farha uploaded the images to social media, detailing the family's terms and conditions for using the phone.
 

Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma PETA India's hottest vegetarians

‘It only took one video of animals suffering and dying in the meat industry to convince me to go vegetarian,’ says Aaryan
 

Huawei Mate 20 Pro review: Unique, Stunning, Powerful, Desirable

The Huawei Mate 20 is available for Rs 69,990 in India.
 

China court bans older iPhone sales

The case, brought by Qualcomm, is part of a global patents dispute between the two US companies that includes dozens of lawsuits. It creates uncertainty over Apple’s business in one of its biggest markets at a time when its falling share prices reflect concerns over waning demand for new iPhones.
 

Privacy bug on Google+ affected 52.5 million users: Report

The disclosure comes a day before Sundar Pichai is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee of the US Congress.
 

NASA probe finds signs of water on nearby asteroid Bennu

The spacecraft will later fly back to Earth, jettisoning a capsule bearing the asteroid specimen for a parachute descent in the Utah desert in September 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Happy that BJP is losing in Chhattisgarh, says Ajit Jogi

Jogi, who was in the Congress before he floated his own party, said the assembly results would help his party emerge as a third front in the state. (Photo: File)

Polls fought on state performance, not reflection on Modi govt: Rajnath

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, he also offered his congratulations to all the winning parties and candidates. (Photo: File)

'Semifinal' proves BJP is nowhere: Mamata Banerjee on poll results

The Trinamool Congress chief, who is currently in Delhi and holding meetings with opposition leaders, also said the trends indicated the outcome of the 2019 general elections. (photo: File)

Some connection between Lankesh, MM Kalburgi murder cases: K'taka police to SC

A bench comprising Justices U U Lalit and Navin Sinha is hearing the matter related to the killing of the noted scholar and rationalist at Dharwad in 2015. (Photo: File)

Cong will form govt in Rajasthan; Rahul, MLAs will take call on CM post: Gehlot

'We are confident that the Congress will get a clear majority and will for its government in Rajasthan,' Gehlot told PTI. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham