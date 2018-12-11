TRS set to rule Telangana for second term, party celebrates after early trends

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party workers celebrate after the initial trends show the party leading in the states Assembly elections, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Celebrations broke out Tuesday at the Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of ruling TRS, as the party appeared on course return to power in the assembly elections.

The Telangana Bhavan wore a festive look with a large number of TRS activists dancing to drum-beats, bursting crackers and distributing sweets, hailing the 'victory' of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led outfit.

As per the latest trends after the counting votes began on Tuesday morning, the TRS was leading in 91 seats, leaving way behind the Congress, which forged an alliance with TDP, the Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI for the polls.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son K T Rama Rao, his nephew T Harish Rao and several of his cabinet colleagues in the caretaker government were leading in their respective constituencies.

The TRS contested the elections on its own after the Rao government opted to dissolve the assembly in September more than eight months ahead of its tenure.