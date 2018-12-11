search on deccanchronicle.com
Live election results: Counting begins to decide fate of in 5 states

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 11, 2018, 8:00 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2018, 8:06 am IST
Congress hopes to end its electoral drought in the Hindi heartland this time.
(Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Counting has begun to call the results of state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Much is at stake for the BJP in these results that are seen as the semi-finals to next year’s general elections in April or May. More so, because the BJP has seen significant reverses in Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls held since 2014. In the last bypolls on May 28, across 11 states, the Opposition had picked up 11 of the 14 seats, while the BJP got 3. The BJP’s strength in the Lok Sabha has also come down to 272 from 282 in 2014.

 

The Congress hopes to end its electoral drought in the Hindi heartland this time.

According to analysts, what could have worked for the Congress was the promise of waiving off farmers’ loans in all states if voted to power. The party also played the soft Hindutva card to the hilt, promising cow protection in its manifestoes in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The party also kept at bay infighting in both these states.

The outcomes of these elections will have a significant impact next year as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have 65 Lok Sabha seats, of which the BJP had won 62 in the 2014 Narendra Modi wave.

Here is a quick look at how parties fared in 2013:

Madhya Pradesh: BJP had won 165 of the total 230 seats, Congress 58 and other 7. Exit polls this time called it a very close fight.

Rajasthan: BJP had won 163 of the 200 seats, Congress 21 and others 16. Exit polls this time handed over the state to the Congress.

Chhattisgarh: BJP had won 49 of the 90 seats, Congress 39 and others 2. This state too has been called a close fight by exit polls.

Telangana: TRS had got 63, Congress 21 and BJP 5 of the total 119 seats. Exit polls have overwhelmingly voted in favour of the TRS this time.

Mizoram: Congress had got 34 of the 40 seats with the Mizo National Front bagging 5 and other 1. This time the advantage is with the MNF, according to exit polls.

 

...
Tags: election results, telangana election results, madhya pradesh, rajasthan, chhattisgarh, mizoram, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




More From Current Affairs

Here’s a bouncer! Where’s security in Pub City!

Bengaluru may boast of a thriving nightlife, but it comes at a cost as those enjoying a night out have reported nightmarish experiences in the city of late.

Ex-tycoon Vijay Mallya to take legal route to stay put

Vijay Mallya

Bengaluru: 941 days and counting, Kaiga powers on

In a big boost to India’s nuclear energy programme the Kaiga Generating Station (KGS) - 1 of the Kaiga Atomic Power Station (KAPS) on Monday morning broke the world record by achieving 941 days of continuous operation, said the Department of Atomic Energy(DAE).

SFI, KSU rally in Calicut University

Calicut University

Tiger panic grips Peruvannamuzhi dam

The officials said that sanction has been received for installing close circuit television surveillance cameras in the region to spot the movement of any animal.
