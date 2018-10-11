Delhi: Forced to study, opposed lifestyle, son held for killing parents, sister

The accused has accepted his crime in front of the police and also revealed that a few years back, he had also planned his own kidnapping. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi police has arrested a teenage boy for murdering his parents and sister in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area for allegedly opposing his lifestyle and forcing him to study.

The boy named Suraj killed the three in the wee hours of the Wednesday morning, using a kitchen knife at their Kishangarh home. He had brought the knife from the market in the morning.

Initially, the accused had only planned to kill his father, but when his mother and sister saw him committing the crime, he killed them too.

The boy allegedly took this step as his parents used to pressurise him for studies while at times, his father even used to thrash him.

The accused has accepted his crime in front of the police and also revealed that a few years back, he had also planned his own kidnapping.

Earlier, the police found Mithlesh, his wife Siya and their daughter Neha with stab wounds, while the accused son was found with minor injuries.

"Mithlesh Verma, his wife, and daughter were attacked by a knife. The fourth member of the family was present in the house. He has got an injury on his finger. Nothing is missing from the locker. The killers used a kitchen knife as the weapon of offence. Eight teams are conducting the probe," said Ajay Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner, Delhi Police.