search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Couple, daughter stabbed to death in south Delhi home, injured son quizzed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 10, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Oct 10, 2018, 1:43 pm IST
The couple’s 19-year-old son, Suraj, was found at the doorstep of their bedroom with minor injuries.
The police, who are on the spot, are probing the matter. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The police, who are on the spot, are probing the matter. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Three members of a family were found dead at their residence in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Wednesday morning.

Mithilesh and Seeya, a couple in their 40s, and their 16-year-old daughter Neha were reportedly found with stab wounds at their apartment at Kishangarh village in Vasant Kunj.

 

The couple’s 19-year-old son, Suraj was found at the doorstep of their bedroom with minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 5 am when the family’s domestic help alerted neighbours after she found the bodies.

The police, who are on the spot, are probing the matter.

CCTV footage of the neighbourhood is also being checked.

The couple’s injured son, Suraj is also being questioned by the police.

“Nothing is missing from locker. Kitchen knife is weapon of offence. 8 teams conducting probe,” Joint Commissioner said.

Tags: vasant kunj, delhi, crime, murder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Pixel 3 XL first impressions: It's obvious!

As with every Google flagship device of the past, the Pixel 3 XL is certainly a very exciting Android smartphone.
 

Gene editing could treat lethal disease before birth

They also used prenatal gene editing to improve liver function and prevent neonatal death in a subgroup of mice. (Photo: AFP)
 

Canada set to become largest country with legalised marijuana on October 17

Marijuana plants are shown growing in a massive tomato greenhouse being renovated to grow pot in Delta, British Columbia, that is operated by Pure Sunfarms, a joint venture between tomato grower Village Farms International, and a licensed medical marijuana producer, Emerald Health Therapeutics. (Photo: AP)
 

Google brings camera twists, bigger screens to Pixel phones

The third generation of Pixel phones unveiled on October 9 at an event in New York features screens that span from one edge to another.
 

Players, selectors need to communicate well; they're not children: CoA head Vinod Rai

The Committee of Administrators (COA) will meet India's chief coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli along with the selection panel on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

People know an average of 5,000 faces, says study

Study focused on the number of faces people actually know- scientists have not yet found a limit on how many faces the brain can handle. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

65-yr-old self proclaimed godman ‘rapes, impregnates’ 19-yr-old J&K woman

The woman underwent a cesarean and delivered a stillborn at the government hospital in Jammu. (Representational Image)

Married woman burns 13-yr-old boy’s genitals with hot tongs for resisting sex: Cops

The incident was reported from a village called Chapraula. The woman is missing. Representational image. (Twitter Screengrab/ @noidapolice)

Hyderabad: 3 caught with MDMA, cocaine

We seized 0.5 grams of Malama cream, 10 grams of dry ganja, one gram MDMA powder and one tablet of ecstacy from them,” said the police (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Man held for smuggling

The gold bars weigh 1.2 kg and are worth Rs 38 lakh.(Representional Image)

Bengaluru: 52-year-old held for sexually abusing 3-year-old

The incident came to light when her mother returned from work and saw her daughter carrying her slippers and was walking out of Babu's room with her underpants pulled downwards.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham