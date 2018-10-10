Couple, daughter stabbed to death in south Delhi home, injured son quizzed

The police, who are on the spot, are probing the matter. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Three members of a family were found dead at their residence in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Wednesday morning.

Mithilesh and Seeya, a couple in their 40s, and their 16-year-old daughter Neha were reportedly found with stab wounds at their apartment at Kishangarh village in Vasant Kunj.

The couple’s 19-year-old son, Suraj was found at the doorstep of their bedroom with minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 5 am when the family’s domestic help alerted neighbours after she found the bodies.

The police, who are on the spot, are probing the matter.

CCTV footage of the neighbourhood is also being checked.

The couple’s injured son, Suraj is also being questioned by the police.

“Nothing is missing from locker. Kitchen knife is weapon of offence. 8 teams conducting probe,” Joint Commissioner said.