News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Supreme Court on Ayodhya dispute: The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed July 25 as the date to begin day-to-day hearings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case if mediation fails.

Mayawati accuses BJP over Karnataka crisis: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday charged the BJP with attempting to dislodge governments in states ruled by opposition parties and called for strict laws to end the membership of those indulging in defection.

TDP to merge with BJP:JC Prabhakar Reddy, a former MLA of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday said that the Chandrababu Naidu led party will merge into the BJP citing that in politics there are no permanent foes or friends.

Downfall of Congress in Goa: BJP leader and son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Utpal Parrikar, on Thursday sent out a note of caution on the ten Congress MLAs joining the BJP bandwagon by saying their loyalty is under a cloud.

Former Gujarat convicted in murder case: Ex-BJP MP Dinu Solanki along with six others were sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering an RTI activist Amit Jethwa in July 2010.

A special CBI court found all the accused guilty under the charges of murder, causing disappearance of evidence of offence, criminal conspiracy to commit an offence and illegal possession of weapons.

Shivakumar to take legal action: Congress leader and Karnataka Irrigation minister DK Shivakumar, who on Wednesday was prevented by Maharashtra police from entering the Mumbai hotel where dissident rebels were staying, said that he is considering legal options.

Indrani accepts pardon: Indrani Mukerjea, who recently turned an approver in the INX Media case, on Thursday appeared before a special CBI court here and accepted its pardon in the case in which former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti are facing probe.

Pakistan train accident: At least 14 passengers were killed and 79 others injured on Thursday when an express train rammed into a stationery freight train in Pakistan's Punjab province, officials said.

US sanctions on Iran: President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that sanctions against Iran would soon be "increased substantially" after Tehran said it had exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington.

Cruel US detention kills migrant infant: A Guatemalan woman whose infant daughter died after being held by US immigration authorities denounced the "cruelty" of the country's migrant detention centres on Wednesday.

