Nation Current Affairs 11 Jul 2019 News Digest: A sharp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 11, 2019, 3:41 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 3:48 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Supreme Court on Ayodhya dispute: The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed July 25 as the date to begin day-to-day hearings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case if mediation fails.

 

Read | Ayodhya land dispute hearing from July 25 if mediation fails: SC

Mayawati accuses BJP over Karnataka crisis: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday charged the BJP with attempting to dislodge governments in states ruled by opposition parties and called for strict laws to end the membership of those indulging in defection.

Read | BJP trying to dislodge govts in Oppn-ruled states: Mayawati on K'taka crisis

TDP to merge with BJP:JC Prabhakar Reddy, a former MLA of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday said that the Chandrababu Naidu led party will merge into the BJP citing that in politics there are no permanent foes or friends.

Read | TDP will merge in BJP, says former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy

Downfall of Congress in Goa: BJP leader and son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Utpal Parrikar, on Thursday sent out a note of caution on the ten Congress MLAs joining the BJP bandwagon by saying their loyalty is under a cloud.

Read | It was end of my father’s path of politics on March 17: Utpal Parrikar

Former Gujarat convicted in murder case: Ex-BJP MP Dinu Solanki along with six others were sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering an RTI activist Amit Jethwa in July 2010.

A special CBI court found all the accused guilty under the charges of murder, causing disappearance of evidence of offence, criminal conspiracy to commit an offence and illegal possession of weapons.

Read | Former BJP MP Dinu Solanki gets life term for murder of RTI activist Amit Jethwa

Shivakumar to take legal action:  Congress leader and Karnataka Irrigation minister DK Shivakumar, who on Wednesday was prevented by Maharashtra police from entering the Mumbai hotel where dissident rebels were staying, said that he is considering legal options.

Read | DK Shivakumar mulls legal action after being denied entry to Mumbai hotel

Indrani accepts pardon: Indrani Mukerjea, who recently turned an approver in the INX Media case, on Thursday appeared before a special CBI court here and accepted its pardon in the case in which former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti are facing probe.

Read | INX Media case: Indrani Mukerjea appears before court, accepts pardon

Pakistan train accident: At least 14 passengers were killed and 79 others injured on Thursday when an express train rammed into a stationery freight train in Pakistan's Punjab province, officials said.

Read | At least 14 killed, 79 injured in Pakistan train collision

US sanctions on Iran: President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that sanctions against Iran would soon be "increased substantially" after Tehran said it had exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington.

Read | 'Will soon be increased, substantially': Trump warns Iran of more stringent sanctions

Cruel US detention kills migrant infant: A Guatemalan woman whose infant daughter died after being held by US immigration authorities denounced the "cruelty" of the country's migrant detention centres on Wednesday.

Read | Migrant woman slams ‘cruelty’ of US detention as infant daughter dies in custody

 

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, bjp, congress, jd(s), mayawati, donald trump
Location: India, Maharashtra


