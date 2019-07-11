Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  Rain interruptions are expected during the match although there is hope that the match won't be pushed to the reserve day. (Photo: AFP) World Cup semi-final LIVE: AUS vs ENG; Handscomb dismissed on 4
 
World Neighbours 11 Jul 2019 At least 14 killed, ...
World, Neighbours

At least 14 killed, 79 injured in Pakistan train collision

PTI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
Authorities said the Pakistan Army was also taking part in the rescue efforts.
The engine of the Akbar Express was completely destroyed in the accident while three compartments were also damaged, police said. (Representational Image)
 The engine of the Akbar Express was completely destroyed in the accident while three compartments were also damaged, police said. (Representational Image)

Lahore: At least 14 passengers were killed and 79 others injured on Thursday when an express train rammed into a stationery freight train in Pakistan's Punjab province, officials said.

The Quetta bound Akbar Express collided with the stationary freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad Tehsil of the province, Dawn quoted officials as saying. The freight train was on the loop line when the speeding passenger train instead of running on the main line entered the wrong track.

 

 At least 14 people were killed while 79 others were injured when the passenger train, the Akbar Express, collided with the freight train, rescue officials told DawnNewsTV.

All passengers, onboard the train headed to Quetta, have been removed from the train and track clearance operations were underway, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan, Jamil Ahmed Jamil said. He said that heavy machinery was being used to rescue passengers who were stuck in the train, adding that they were being provided with food and water.

Authorities said the Pakistan Army was also taking part in the rescue efforts. The engine of the Akbar Express was completely destroyed in the accident while three compartments were also damaged, police said.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals of Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan for treatment where an emergency has been declared, Geo news reported.

A child and a man have been rescued from the train, the report said. Officials say they fear more casualties in the accident. Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi have expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the train accident. In a tweet, Prime Minister Khan said he has asked Railways Minister to take emergency steps to counter decades of neglect of railway infrastructure and ensure safety standards.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has ordered an investigation into the accident. He said that the accident appeared to have occurred due to human negligence. He announced compensation of Rs 1.5 million for the families of the deceased and Rs 0.5 million each for the injured, Dawn newspaper reported.

...
Tags: train accident, pakistan, imran khan, pakistan army, arif alvi
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

It was the president of the Presidium of the SPA who represents the country as nominal head of state. (File Photo)

North Korea amends Constitution to make Kim official head of state

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiss Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter agreeing to build on an already strong relationship, according to an official statement from the British government.

UK, Switzerland seal post-Brexit deal on security, terror

It all started on September 13, 1959 when Soviet probe Luna 2 smashed into Mare Imbrium, its 390 kilograms (859 pounds) of mass vaporizing, no doubt, on impact. (Photo: AP)

The Moon now has hundreds of artifacts. Should they be protected?

'Misaligned economic policies, including large fiscal deficits, loose monetary policy, and defence of an overvalued exchange rate, fuelled consumption and short-term growth in recent years, but steadily eroded macroeconomic buffers, increased external and public debt, and depleted international reserves,' IMF said. (Photo: ANI)

IMF blames Imran Khan led PTI govt, PLM-N for Pakistan's economic crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Moon now has hundreds of artifacts. Should they be protected?

It all started on September 13, 1959 when Soviet probe Luna 2 smashed into Mare Imbrium, its 390 kilograms (859 pounds) of mass vaporizing, no doubt, on impact. (Photo: AP)
 

'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor to marry beau Rohan Shrestha in 2020? Find out

Shraddha Kapoor with Rohan Shrestha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Vatican to dig up graves in search of teen who went missing 36 years ago

Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of Vatican employee, was last seen leaving a music class aged 15, and theories have circulated for decades about who took her and where her body may lie. (Photo: AP)
 

Honda Cars India launches new variant of WR-V at Rs 9.95 lakh

The new V grade comes with advanced and comfortable features, including 17.7cm touchscreen infotainment with navigation.
 

Indian workers toil in cold Indian Himalayan desert to repair world’s highest roads

According to the non-government Aajeevika Bureau agency, millions work in hazardous conditions with little legal or social protection. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shock iPhone cancellation is tragic news for Apple faithful

If Apple had enough of faith in its 3D Touch, then they would have continued to provide support for it and would have continued to include it in its 2019 iPhones.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

What is the truth about Masood Azhar?

Masood Azhar, for those who have been living in a cave for the past twenty years, is one of the most well-known international terrorists, added on the United Nation's list on May 1, 2019 after a long diplomatic battle carried on by India against Pakistan and China blocking the designation. (Photo: AFP)

Post easter attacks, Sri Lanka to slash airline charges to help boost tourism

Representative Image. (Photo: AFP)

Maryam Nawaz summoned by anti-graft court in fake trust deed case

An accountability court summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam to appear in a case related to the fake trust deed in the Avenfield Apartments case. (Photo: File)

Al-Qaeda chief threatens India over Kashmir, says Pak can't be trusted

Thomas Joscelyn, in his article for the journal, wrote that Al Qaeda has been grooming an upstart group to wage jihad against the Indian forces in Kashmir. (Photo: AP)

Pak journalist shot dead over personal dispute in Karachi: Police

JPMC Executive Director Seemin Jamali said Abbas was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham