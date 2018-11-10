search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Want Chhattisgarh to become hub of agriculture: Rahul in poll-bound state

PTI
Published Nov 10, 2018, 2:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2018, 2:17 pm IST
The Congress president also slammed PM Modi for waving loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore of his 'industrialist friends'.
 The 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will go to the polls in two phases -- on November 12 and 20. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Charama: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had waived loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore of 15 select industrialists during his tenure.

Addressing a rally here ahead of the state Assembly polls, Gandhi said he wanted Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to become agriculture centres in five years and provide food, fruits and vegetables to the country. 

 

"In the last four-five years, Modiji gave Rs 3.5 lakh crore to the 15 richest people. While an amount of Rs 35,000 crore is needed yearly to run the MGNREGA scheme in the country, he waived loans worth 10 times that amount of 15 select industrialists," he alleged. 

"Modiji has given the keys to the treasury to 15 select people but the Congress wants the keys to be given to farmers, youth, poor, women and tribals," Gandhi said. 

The 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will go to the polls in two phases -- on November 12 and 20. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls will be held on November 28. The results will be announced on December 11. 

95-year-old wakes up during his own funeral in Rajasthan, family shocked

He was declared dead on Saturday and a priest was summoned to the home to perform the pensioner’s last rites.
 

Royal Enfield roars into global market with Interceptor, Continental

The Standard variant of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are priced at $5,799 (about Rs 4.21 lakh) and $5,999 (about Rs 4.36 lakh), respectively.
 

ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur slams ton as India beat New Zealand in opener

The hitting was incredible and the sixes unbelievably monstrous, making Harmanpreet Kaur the first Indian woman to record a century in the format and propelling her team to a 34-run win over New Zealand in the World T20 opener. (Photo: PTI)
 

MS Dhoni attends India Cements board meeting, enthrals executives

Dhoni, captain of the city-based cement maker's IPL-franchise Chennai Super Kings, holds the post of Vice-President Marketing, in India Cements Ltd. (Photo: PTI)
 

China will have robot news readers ahead

The anchor, modeled on real-life Chinese news reader Qiu Hao and sporting a black suit and red tie, is part of a major push by China to advance its prowess in AI technology, from surveillance equipment to self-driving cars.
 

Twitter cuts suspect users from follower counts again, blames bug

The company made Friday’s move without an announcement. Pop star Katy Perry lost about 861,000 followers, according to social measurement firm Social Blade. Twitter’s own account lost 2.4 million followers.
