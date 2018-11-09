search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM doesn't work without seeking nod of industrialist friends: Rahul in Chhattisgarh

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2018, 5:06 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2018, 5:16 pm IST
Days before polls in Chhattisgarh, Gandhi also accused Modi and Singh of making 'false' and 'unfulfilled' promises.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Pakhanjore, in Kanker district, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Pakhanjore, in Kanker district, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Pakhanjore: Launching a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged both of them never do anything without seeking permission of their industrialist friends.

Days before the first-phase of voting in Chhattisgarh on November 12, Gandhi also accused Modi and Singh of making "false" and "unfulfilled" promises. 

 

Speaking at a poll rally at Pt Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium in Pakhanjore town in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, Gandhi said, "Bastar is rich in natural resources, but local people don't have access to their benefits. The benefits are reaching a few industrialist friends of Modi ji and Chhattisgarh CM." 

The Congress has been accusing the Modi government of indulging in crony capitalism from time to time, a charge which has been vehemently denied by the saffron party. There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or the state government on Gandhi's latest allegations. 

"In Delhi, Modi ji has 10-15 industrialists friends and similarly Chhattisgarh CM has 10-15 big businessmen friends. Modi ji and Singh never do any work until they take permission from these 10-15 friends," he alleged. 

During the Congress-led government at the Centre, it used to take Rs 35,000 crore to run the MNREGA in a year, Gandhi said, while adding that the project changed the lives of several people in the country. 

"Modi ji waived loans of 10-15 industrialists to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakh crore in the past four-and-a-half years. With this huge money, 10 MNREGAs could have been executed," he said. Gandhi also slammed the prime minister over the Rafale deal. 

"Modi ji snatched away the contract of Rafale fighter jets from the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and gave it to Anil Ambani," Gandhi said. The Congress has earlier also levelled these accusations, which has been rejected by the government as well as by the Ambani-led Reliance Group. 

Gandhi said 126 Rafale aircraft were to be purchased as per the UPA deal when the cost of each plane was Rs 526 crore. He alleged the Modi government is purchasing each aircraft at Rs 1,600 crore and a part of the deal was given to Anil Ambani, who formed a company just a few days prior to it. 

"Ambani has never made an aircraft and the contract was snatched from HAL and Modi ji gifted Rs 30,000 crore to Ambani," he alleged. 

The Congress president also alleged that the prime minister had promised that Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in everyone's bank account, while he had also promised to provide employment to two crore people and waive farm loans. "But none of these promises were fulfilled," he said. 

Gandhi further said jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, liquor baron Vijay Mallya and tainted cricket administrator Lalit Modi fled India with the country's money worth thousands of crores. 

"Modi ji used to speak against corruption in his every speech, but now he can't. He can't speak a single word on corruption because the chowkidar allowed the theft of Rs 30,000 crore," he said. 

He also targeted Raman Singh over the alleged chit funds scam in the state, the alleged civil supplies scam and over his son Abhishek Singh allegedly holding offshore assets. Singh has denied these charges earlier. 

"Chit fund companies committed scam to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore in the state. People lost their hard-earned money. Sixty people lost their lives in this connection, but no action was taken so far by the Raman Singh government, " Gandhi said. 

"Who had opened these companies? They were friends of Raman Singh," Gandhi alleged. Even Pakistan's Prime Minister (Nawaz Sharif) was jailed in connection with the Panama scandal, but no action has been taken against Raman Singh's son, Abhishek Singh, who was named in Panama Papers scandal, he said. 

On the issue of farmers in Chhattisgarh, Rahul said his party would resolve all their problems after coming to power in the state. "If we form the government in Chhattisgarh, we will waive the loans of farmers within ten days," he said. 

He said that his party will stand by the farmers through thick and thin. "Food processing units will be developed for farmers in each and every district. The unit will also provide employment to rural youths," he added. 

"After the Congress government comes to power, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be developed as agriculture centres of the country like Punjab and Haryana," he said. Remembering his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said, "Indira Gandhi ji was connected to the tribals and Bengali people settled in Bastar." 

"She taught me many things. One of them was that politics should be done for weaker and poor sections of the society. I will stand by those who are weak and being suppressed. I will fight for their rights," he said. 

...
Tags: chhattisgarh assembly polls, rahul gandhi in chhattisgarh, chhattisgarh cm raman singh
Location: India, Chhatisgarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Most middle-aged Japanese men commit suicide on Mondays before leaving for work

13 financial institutions in the country went bankrupt in 1995 explaining why the spike in suicides started that year (Photo: AFP)
 

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

Nick and Priyanka
 

Hold on! Cheaper midrange Google phones could be on the horizon

Bonito will be based on a Snapdragon 710 SoC while Sargo will be using one of the newer Snapdragon 600 series chips as its brains. (Representational Photo: Pixel 3 XL)
 

Watch: Shiva Singh's 360-degree twirl while bowling leaves cricketing world divided

There were discussions on social media that if a batsman is allowed to switch hit why can't a bowler be allowed a variation such as 360 degree rotation on delivery stride. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLS to be launched In India on November 16

It’s the same engine that’s available on the CLS in Thailand as well.
 

Mothers who have sons are 79 percent more likely to have postnatal depression

The study also suggested that women who face complications during childbirth are three times more likely to suffer (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Maldives president-elect on Nov 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the invitation extended by Maldives' president-elect Solih to attend his swearing-in ceremony on November 17. (Photo: File)

‘Rahul Gandhi had assured me ticket’: Vyapam whistleblower after Congress snub

Vyapam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai said, 'I have not been given a ticket to fight elections even though Rahul Gandhi had assured me of it'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Shashi Tharoor requests BJP, RSS to not 'desecrate' Sabarimala temple

Tharoor said the ruling party in the state and the govt acted in haste to push through implementation of SC verdict without adequately involving and consulting all stakeholders. (Photo: File/DC)

Why is Congress backing well-to-do urban Maoists?: PM in Chhattisgarh

PM Modi urged the people to teach a 'fitting lesson to the Congress leaders'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kerala HC disqualifies MLA KM Shaji over using corrupt practices to win polls

Kumar accused Shaji of distributing pamphlets in the constituency urging people not to vote for a candidate who is not a believer of the Islamic faith. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham