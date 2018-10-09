search on deccanchronicle.com
Tamil weekly editor Nakkheeran Gopal won't go to jail, says Chennai court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 9, 2018, 5:20 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2018, 5:30 pm IST
The court turned down police request to remand Nakkheeran Gopal to judicial custody.
Editor Nakkheeran Gopal was detained at the Chennai airport on Tuesday morning while he was on his way to Pune. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Chennai: Editor Nakkheeran Gopal, who was arrested by the Chennai police on Tuesday morning, won't go to jail for defamation as a Chennai court turned down a judicial custody request by the police.   

A complaint was filed from Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s office over the publication's reportage on Nirmala Devi case.

 

Nakkheeran Gopal, chief editor of the popular Tamil weekly magazine ‘Nakkheeran' said, "It's a victory. It's a slap on Raj Bhavan. It's also a slap on the spineless Tamil Nadu govt which acted upon the governor's wish. The court has judged well."

Gopal was detained at the Chennai airport while he was on his way to Pune.

In the magazine's latest edition, the cover story shows pictures of Nirmala Devi, an assistant professor in Devangar Arts College in Virudhunagar district who was arrested in the infamous 'sex-for-marks’ scam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Four students had reported that Devi tried to lure them to provide sexual favours to the officers and also submitted audio recordings of their conversations with the professor.

Nirmala Devi allegedly prodded girls to extend sexual favours to university officials in return for marks.

The article stated that Nirmala Devi had told CB-CID the agency that is investigating the case that she had met the Governor four times. The story had questioned why the Governor was not made part of the inquiry.

Governor Purohit has denied any link with Devi and has ordered an inquiry into the scandal by retired Indian Administrative Service officer R Santhanam.

According to reports, the arrest was allegedly carried out on the basis of a complaint filed by Governor Banwarilal Purohit accusing Gopal of defaming him in his reportage.

Chennai police officials said the article was offensive and defamatory.

Tags: nakkheeran gopal, chennai police, tamil nadu governor, banwarilal purohit, nirmala devi case
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




