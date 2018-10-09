search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Journalist Nakkheeran Gopal arrested for article on Tamil Nadu Governor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 9, 2018, 11:33 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2018, 11:33 am IST
Nakkheeran Gopal was arrested by Chennai police after a complaint was filed from Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s office.
Nakkheeran Gopal was detained at the Chennai airport while he was on his way to Pune. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @nakkheeranweb)
 Nakkheeran Gopal was detained at the Chennai airport while he was on his way to Pune. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @nakkheeranweb)

Chennai: Nakkheeran Gopal, Chief Editor of popular Tamil weekly magazine ‘Nakkheeran’, was arrested by the Chennai police on Tuesday morning after a complaint was filed from Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s office over publication's reportage on Nirmala Devi case.

Gopal was detained at the Chennai airport while he was on his way to Pune.

 

In its latest edition, the cover story of the magazine showed the pictures of Nirmala Devi, an assistant professor in Devangar Arts College in Virudhunagar district who was arrested in the infamous 'sex-for-marks’ scam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Four students complained that Devi tried to lure them to provide sexual favours to the officers and also submitted audio recordings of their conversations with the professor.

Nirmala Devi allegedly prodded girls to extend sexual favours to university officials in return for marks.

The article stated that Nirmala Devi had told CB-CID the agency that is investigating the case that she had met the Governor four times. The story had questioned why the Governor has not been made part of the inquiry.

Governor Purohit has denied any link with Devi and has ordered an inquiry into the scandal by retired Indian Administrative Service officer R Santhanam.

According to reports, the arrest was allegedly made on a complaint given by Governor Banwarilal Purohit accusing Gopal of defaming him in his reportage.

Chennai police officials said the article was offensive and defamatory.

Tags: nakkheeran gopal, chennai police, tamil nadu governor, banwarilal purohit, nirmala devi case
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpaceX satellite launch lights up night sky, social media

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is seen in the distance over the Golden Gate Bridge near Sausalito, Calif. When SpaceX launched a rocket carrying an Argentine Earth-observation satellite from California, both the night sky and social media lit up. People as far away as Phoenix and Sacramento posted photos of the rocket returning to its launch site on Sunday night in what was the first time SpaceX landed a first-stage booster back at its launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base. (Justin Borja via AP)
 

Excessive vitamin A may increase risk of bone fractures

Some evidence has suggested that people who take vitamin A supplements may be increasing their risk of bone damage.
 

Bradley Cooper to get PETA honour for casting his dog in A Star Is Born

His dog Charlie is named after the Hangover star's father who passed away in 2011. The film also stars Lady Gaga. (Photo: AP)
 

Microsoft testing new game-streaming service

(Representational image/ Photo: AP)
 

Facebook debuts smart speaker for Messenger video calls

(Photo credit: Facebook via AP)
 

Consistent decline in sperm quality may lead to extinction of the human race

Researchers are saying that more men may become infertile (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Resignation denied, Amu who threatened to behead Deepika Padukone, to stay in BJP

Senior BJP leader, Amu had resigned from his post of BJP's chief media coordinator, Haryana, in November 2017 after state chief Subhash Barala issued him a show cause notice for his controversial remarks during Padmavat protests. (Photo: ANI)

22 test positive for Zika virus in Jaipur, PM Modi seeks comprehensive report

All pregnant mothers in the area are being monitored through and extensive surveillance and vector-control measures are being taken up in the area as per protocol by the state government, the official said. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Not true: Yeddyurappa on reports of PM contesting 2019 polls from K'taka

BS Yeddyurappa rubbished reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the state, terming it 'far from the truth'. (Photo: File)

Despite US sanctions, India will buy oil from Iran in November

'We expect the global leaders will understand our requirements,' Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.(Photo: File | PTI)

Indian student Esha Bahal becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Esha Bahal plans to become a social entrepreneur after completing her higher studies in public policy and law. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)ANI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham