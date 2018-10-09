Journalist Nakkheeran Gopal arrested for article on Tamil Nadu Governor

Nakkheeran Gopal was detained at the Chennai airport while he was on his way to Pune. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @nakkheeranweb)

Chennai: Nakkheeran Gopal, Chief Editor of popular Tamil weekly magazine ‘Nakkheeran’, was arrested by the Chennai police on Tuesday morning after a complaint was filed from Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s office over publication's reportage on Nirmala Devi case.

Gopal was detained at the Chennai airport while he was on his way to Pune.

In its latest edition, the cover story of the magazine showed the pictures of Nirmala Devi, an assistant professor in Devangar Arts College in Virudhunagar district who was arrested in the infamous 'sex-for-marks’ scam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Four students complained that Devi tried to lure them to provide sexual favours to the officers and also submitted audio recordings of their conversations with the professor.

Nirmala Devi allegedly prodded girls to extend sexual favours to university officials in return for marks.

The article stated that Nirmala Devi had told CB-CID the agency that is investigating the case that she had met the Governor four times. The story had questioned why the Governor has not been made part of the inquiry.

Governor Purohit has denied any link with Devi and has ordered an inquiry into the scandal by retired Indian Administrative Service officer R Santhanam.

According to reports, the arrest was allegedly made on a complaint given by Governor Banwarilal Purohit accusing Gopal of defaming him in his reportage.

Chennai police officials said the article was offensive and defamatory.