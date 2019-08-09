Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2019 Time for Pak to stop ...
Time for Pak to stop interfering in Indian internal matters: MEA

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 9, 2019, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
Pak on Friday said it will halt last train service running to India, Thar Express, after Article 370 for J&K was revoked by India.
More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Within minutes of Pakistan declaring the suspension of the last train service running to India, the Thar Express, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told the media that, "Actions taken by Pakistan is unilateral. This has been done without consulting us. We've urged them to reconsider their decision. Our sense is that whatever is being done by Pakistan is to present an alarming picture of bilateral relationship."

Read | After Samjhauta, Pak suspends Thar Express over Kashmir dispute

 

Hitting out at Pakistan for its repeated acts of protest against the Article 370 issue, Kumar said, "It is time for Pakistan to accept the reality and stop interfering in internal affairs of other countries."

On being asked about the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan, Kumar said, "He is not in Delhi. We have requested Pakistan for review of their decision. The timing of his return will be determined later."

...
