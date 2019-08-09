World Asia 09 Aug 2019 After Samjhauta, Pak ...
After Samjhauta, Pak suspends Thar Express over Kashmir dispute

REUTERS
Published Aug 9, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
Thar Express runs weekly between the towns of Khokrapar in Pakistan and Monabao in India.
Islamabad: Pakistan said on Friday it would halt the train Thar Express running to India, after New Delhi revoked special status for its portion of the Kashmir region claimed by both countries.

“We have decided to shut down the Thar Express as well,” Pakistan’s railways minister Sheikh Rasheed told reporters, in reference to the weekly service running between the towns of Khokrapar in Pakistan and Monabao in India.

 

“As long as I am railways minister, no train will operate between Pakistan and India.”

