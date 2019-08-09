Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2019 Indian intelligence ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian intelligence suspects Mumbai to be JeM's next target

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 9, 2019, 5:24 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 5:26 pm IST
Intelligence Bureau suspects that a three-member Jaish team has been assigned the task of carrying out an attack in Mumbai.
Pakistan 'rejected' India's move of revoking Article 370 and said it will exercise all possible options to counter the steps. (Photo: File / Representational)
 Pakistan 'rejected' India's move of revoking Article 370 and said it will exercise all possible options to counter the steps. (Photo: File / Representational)

Mumbai: The intelligence agencies have told the Government of India (GoI) that Pakistan-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) may plan attacks on the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and economic targets in metropolitan cities like Mumbai.

This advancement came a few days after Pakistan PM Imran Khan's statement stating that the revocation of article 370 could lead to Pulwama like incidents.'

 

Read | Another Pulwama type incident will happen: Imran Khan on abrogation of Article 370

According to a report by HT, Rauf Azghar, the younger brother of JeM chief and UN-designated global terrorist Masood Azhar moved close to PoK after meetings in Rawalpindi right after the decision of scrapping article 370 was put forth by GoI.

Pakistan 'rejected' India's move of revoking Article 370 and said it will exercise all possible options to counter the steps.

The assessment made by the intelligence establishment states that there could be attacks against India's infrastructure and economic target.

Intelligence Bureau (IB) suspects that Mumbai could be one such target on JeM's radar, according to inputs received at their end.

It also suspects that a three-member Jaish team has been assigned the task of carrying out an attack in Mumbai.

The centre has directed to make the security stringent at the state level.

...
Tags: jem, mumbai, article 370 revoked
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

The court is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in the case. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya dispute: SC rejects plea against five-day hearing

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Muneer Khan said the situation is normal in Jammu as well as in Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Section 144 withdrawn in Jammu

Senior leaders including AK Antony, Ahmed Patel and KV Venugopal were at the meeting at Sonia Gandhi's house. Sources say the leaders decided that there would be no more delay on picking the next Congress president. (Photo: ANI)

Mukul Wasnik frontrunner for Cong chief, decision tomorrow: sources

DMK candidate Kathir Anand defeated AIADMK nominee AC Shanmugham in the bypoll, which was rescinded before the General Elections in May after unaccounted cash was allegedly recovered from an office said to be that of a close associate of Anand. (Photo: ANI)

DMK wins Vellore Lok Sabha bypoll



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Donate Rs 100 to click photos with Tamil Nadu MP Vaiko,' says MDMK

Those desiring to click photographs and selfies with Vaiko, Rajya Sabha member, should remit a minimum donation of Rs 100 to the party, an MDMK headquarters release said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 pound oyster caught in western France

The salinity level of the water body determines the size of the oysters. (Photo: Facebook [Viviers de la Guittiere page])
 

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

The GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki's attributes of quality, style and performance.
 

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked Mukherjee for his contribution towards making India more developed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut is deadly, plays with fire and bullets; watch

Dhaakad teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Time for Pak to stop interfering in Indian internal matters: MEA

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Payal Tadvi suicide: Bombay HC grants bail to 3 doctors charged of abetting suicide

The court further directed them not to travel outside Mumbai without permission or go inside the BYL Nair Hospital, where Tadvi had committed suicide. (Photo: File)

'Donate Rs 100 to click photos with Tamil Nadu MP Vaiko,' says MDMK

Those desiring to click photographs and selfies with Vaiko, Rajya Sabha member, should remit a minimum donation of Rs 100 to the party, an MDMK headquarters release said. (Photo: File)

Vice President calls for code of conduct for lawmakers

Vice President M Venkaiah Naiduu. (Photo: ANI)

In wake of Article 370, Indian Navy puts bases, warships on high alert

Officials are keeping a watch at critical points and surveillance through radars along the coast. (Photo: Twitter / @indiannavy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham