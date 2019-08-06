World Neighbours 06 Aug 2019 Another Pulwama type ...
World, Neighbours

Another Pulwama type incident will happen: Imran Khan on abrogation of Article 370

ANI
Published Aug 6, 2019, 9:04 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 9:04 pm IST
He claimed that they had nothing to do with the Pulwama incident, and if such an attack happens again, Pakistan would again be blamed.
He added that the decision to scrap Article 370 is in line with the ruling BJP's ‘racist ideology’, that puts Hindus above all other religions and seeks to establish a state that represses all other religious groups. (Photo: File)
 He added that the decision to scrap Article 370 is in line with the ruling BJP's ‘racist ideology’, that puts Hindus above all other religions and seeks to establish a state that represses all other religious groups. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: The Indian government's decision to scrap Article 370 that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir will lead to another Pulwama type incident, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said on Tuesday.

"Through this move...they (the BJP) are trying to crush the people of Kashmir, as a result of which a Pulwama type incident will happen. I can predict that," Khan said in his speech during a joint session of Parliament, shared on ARY News' YouTube channel.

 

He claimed that Pakistan had nothing to do with the Pulwama incident, and if such an attack happens again, his country would again be blamed for it.

"They will put the blame on us if such an incident happens again. They may strike us again and we will strike back and it would have grave consequences for the entire world," said Khan.

He added that the decision to scrap Article 370 is in line with the ruling BJP's "racist ideology", that puts Hindus above all other religions and seeks to establish a state that represses all other religious groups.

"What happened yesterday has only confirmed my suspicion about India's unwillingness to talk. This is not a decision they [the BJP] have taken out of the blue. It was part of their election manifesto all along. It is, in fact, ingrained in their ideology that puts Hindus above all other religions and seeks to establish a state that represses all other religious groups," said Khan.

"We want the global leadership to take note... I assure you, my government will raise this issue on every international forum. The Western world does not know what is happening in Kashmir. It is our job to tell the world about their suffering," Khan said at the Parliament, as cited by Dawn.

He compared the BJP and RSS's ideology with that of white supremacists and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's government with Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.

"Their racist ideology is similar to that of a white supremacist... I compare their recent actions -- especially considering what they did during the recent general elections -- with that of what Hitler's Nazi Party did," said Khan.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 370, pulwama attack, imran khan, pakistan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

Hua Chunying writes in response to media queries about the militaries of India and Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Seriously concerned over situation in Kashmir: China

(Photo: Representative Image/ File)

'Need to end discriminatory laws, accelerate pace to achieve gender equality, parity'

Russian riot police detained gay rights activists during World Day Against Homophobia and Transophobia in Saint Petersburg in May. (Photo: AFP)

Murder, 'gay-hunters' strike terror in Russia's LGBT community

Pakistan summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria to the Foreign Office on Monday. (Photo: Representative Image)

Pakistan summons Indian envoy over scrapping of Article 370



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

In a video released as part of the campaign, the minister said a 200-sqft house can store water for one whole year if rainwater is harvested properly. (Photo: File)
 

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

The refugees, who were so far denied the Jammu and Kashmir citizenship, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision and said August 5, the day when the government revoked provisions of the Article 370, will be written in 'golden words'. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Varun Dhawan's shave turns into nightmare as he preps for 'Coolie No 1' remake

Varun Dhawan's preparation for Coolie No 1 remake. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

Halsey and Yungblud kiss. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'RX100' remake goes on floors in Mumbai

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty on Tuesday started shooting for his debut film, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit "RX100".
 

Keep these 5 things in mind while filing Income Tax Return

E-Filing Income Tax Return for AY 2019-20: Individuals and entities, having any income on which there was any TDS or an annual income of over Rs 2.5 lakh, have to file Income Tax Return.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

'Creation of Ladakh' India's internal matter: Lankan PM

The Indian government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan holds joint session of Parliament to discuss Kashmir issue

According to the agenda issued on Monday by the National Assembly Secretariat for the joint sitting, the House may discuss the

‘India preparing ground for Article 370’: Pak FM told UN last week on Kashmir issue

Qureshi in the letter highlighted the

India has resurrected Kashmir problem by scrapping Article 370: Pakistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India's decision to revoke Article 35A, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has resurrected Kashmir problem. (Representational Image)

Pak's Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs to discuss security situation today

On Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), which had been called to discuss issues pertaining to national security in the wake of allegations against India using cluster ammunition to target civilians along the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham