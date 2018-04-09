search on deccanchronicle.com
Sahara Samay journalist shot at his Ghaziabad home shifted to ICU

ANI
Published Apr 9, 2018, 9:35 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 10:04 am IST
The initial investigation showed the personal enmity being the reason behind the shootout.
Chaudhary had just returned home after a visit to Razapur village when the gunmen, wearing helmets, barged into his home. (Photo: Facebook)
Ghaziabad: Journalist Anuj Chaudhary who was shot at by unidentified men at his house in Ghaziabad was shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday as his condition continues to be critical.

Anuj, who works for Hindi news channel Sahara Samay, was attacked on Sunday.

 

According to police, the initial investigation showed the personal enmity being the reason behind the shootout.

Chaudhary had just returned home after a visit to Razapur village when the gunmen, wearing helmets, barged into his home, the officer said.

Also Read: TV journalist shot inside his home in UP, hospitalised

"The family members have identified the assailants, though a complaint is yet to be received," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: journalist shot, sahara samay journalist, uttar pradesh crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad




