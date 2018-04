According to police, the initial investigation showed the personal enmity being the reason behind the shootout. (Photo: ANI)

Ghaziabad: A journalist was shot by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Sunday.

Anuj Chaudhary, who works for a Hindi news channel, was attacked inside his house.

He has been shifted to the nearby hospital for the further treatment.

According to police, the initial investigation showed the personal enmity being the reason behind the shootout.