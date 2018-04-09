search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Sanju Samson remained confident and played a positive innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Hosts restrict Rajasthan Royals to 125-9
 
Nation, Current Affairs

No surgery for now, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley returns home after dialysis

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2018, 9:47 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 9:47 pm IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, 65, who was admitted to AIIMS on Friday evening, did not undergo any transplant.
AIIMS sources, however, said that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is under observation. (Photo: File)
 AIIMS sources, however, said that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is under observation. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was admitted to the hospital on Friday with a kidney condition, was discharged on Monday after a dialysis procedure.

Arun Jaitley, 65, who was admitted to Delhi's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday evening, did not undergo any transplant and has been advised by doctors that he may get better with dialysis and medicines, sources close to his family said.

 

The doctors, who had kept him under observation for two days before taking him for dialysis, have decided to wait for some time to see if a kidney transplant surgery is essential.

Due to the high risk of contracting infection, the minister would be kept in a controlled environment with barely any visitor being allowed to see him.

It is not yet clear as to when Arun Jaitley will resume office. He has not been attending office since last Monday. He was unable to take oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

AIIMS sources, however, said that he is under observation and is likely to undergo renal transplant soon.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley says he's being treated for kidney related ailments, infections

A series of medical tests were conducted on Arun Jaitley, who is a diabetic, in the last few days.

Tags: arun jaitley, aiims, dialysis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

(PRODUCT) RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus unveiled

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature a glass and aluminium design with Retina HD display.
 

Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red edition launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red special edition.
 

Royal countdown begins: Kate and William won't know baby's gender until birth

According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge won't know whether they are having a boy or a girl until the baby is delivered. (Photo: AP)
 

YouTube collecting children’s data, claims consumer groups

The group is demanding Google to change the process of managing content for younger audiences and apparently wants to sue YouTube for allegedly profiting off by children's viewing habits.
 

There was something out there: Buzz Aldrin confirms encounter with alien life

The Institute of BioAcoustic Biology conducted an analysis of the astronauts' voice patterns as they spoke about their encounters. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak shuts down his Facebook account

Apple Co-founder, Steve Wozniak.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

9 booked over shooting of TV journalist in his Ghaziabad residence

Anuj Chaudhary who is a journalist with Sahara Samay, a Hindi news channel. (Photo: Facebook)

NIA puts Pak diplomat Amir Zubai Siddique on 'wanted' list, seeks Interpol notice

A document from the National Investigation Agency which accuses Pakistani diplomat Amir Zubair Siddique of conspiracy and terrorism. (Screengrab from NIA website)

Ranveer Singh to be awarded Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018

Ranveer Singh has not only received incredible acclaim for his portrayal of the merciless Alauddin Khilji but he has also delivered outstanding box office collections as he recorded his first ever 300 crore blockbuster. (Photo: File)

TN gold-winning marathon runner sells tea to earn living

A Kalaimani has studied up to Class 10 and participated in kabaddi and athletics events during her school days. (Photo: ANI)

Kill son if he has joined Hizbul, says mother of Assam youth

Security agencies have also referred the photograph of the youth with AK-47 rifles, which went viral on the social media. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham