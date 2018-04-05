search on deccanchronicle.com
Arun Jaitley says he's being treated for kidney related ailments, infections

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 5, 2018, 8:16 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 8:16 pm IST
Arun Jaitley also said the future course of his treatment would be determined by the doctors treating him.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has not been attending office since Monday and even skipped taking oath after being re-elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is being treated for kidney-related problems and certain infections that he had recently contracted. In a brief statement put out on Twitter, Jaitley said he was working from "controlled environment at home".

Arun Jaitley, 65, also said the future course of his treatment would be determined by the doctors treating him.

 

The finance minister has not been attending office since Monday and even skipped taking oath after being re-elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. As many as 55 out of the 58 newly-elected or re-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) took oath of office since April 3. Arun Jaitley was one of the three members who haven't taken oath.

His ill-health has led to cancellation of domestic public appearances as well as foreign visits. While he did not appear during at least two public events in the past one week where he was listed as a speaker, Arun Jaitley's visit to London next week has been cancelled, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley has kidney illness, may undergo surgery: PTI sources

The Union minister, who in March skipped a meeting of finance ministers from the group of 20 countries in Argentina, was to attend the 10th UK-India Economic And Financial Dialogue in London next week. Arun Jaitley was scheduled to deliver a talk on 'Looking Ahead to 2022: India's Global Vision' at Chatham House, a policy think tank, on April 12. The talk has been cancelled.

Sources said doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are attending to the minister at his residence now. A final call is yet to be taken on whether a kidney transplant is required or not, they said.

Biological clock in women: Myth or reality?

The right to give birth or postpone a pregnancy is entirely an individual's choice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp privacy alert: A fake malicious app can gain access to your personal data

WhatsApp, being one of the most popular apps with over 1.5 billion monthly active users globally, is bound to have replicated.
 

Now you can video conference with 16 friends on Snapchat

Users also have the option to toggle between video and voice.
 

Weekend Getaway: Travel to Igatpuri for some wellness tourism

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has proposed to develop a wellness hub in Igatpuri.
 

Queen Elizabeth pays female staff more than male employees

In a sign of how misleading the figures can be, on average, women working at Buckingham Palace are paid 12 per cent less than their male counterparts. (photo: AP)
 

Drunken tourist has arm ripped off, head torn, after jumping into pool of crocodiles

He was dragged clear by another tourist and a worker at the crocodile cage-diving attraction at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. (Photo: Pixabay)
