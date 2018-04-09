search on deccanchronicle.com
Can't give her membership: Film association on Telugu actress who stripped in protest

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2018, 11:44 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 11:44 am IST
The actress had on Saturday stripped in public and staged a protest in front of the film chamber office.
Police have charged the actress with obscene acts in public place under the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: PTI)
HyderabadThe top body of Telugu film industry on Sunday ruled out giving membership to Sri Reddy, an aspiring actress, a day after she caused a flutter by stripping in front of the film chamber office in Hyderabad, citing her behaviour.

"Because of her behaviour, the actress cannot be given membership," Movie Artistes Association (MAA) office-bearer Sivaji Raja told reporters.

 

Though application for the membership was given to her earlier, she did not fill it up properly, Raja and other office-bearers claimed.

The actress had on Saturday stripped in public and staged a protest in front of the film chamber office, alleging that local artistes were not being given enough opportunities in the industry.

Also Read: Telugu actor Sri Reddy strips on the street to protest against ‘casting couch’

She had also alleged that the association did not give her membership.

Rejecting her charges, the office-bearers said several Telugu actresses had over the years got adequate opportunities in their film career.

Tags: sri reddy, movie artistes association, indian penal code, casting couch
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




