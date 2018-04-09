Can't give her membership: Film association on Telugu actress who stripped in protest

Police have charged the actress with obscene acts in public place under the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The top body of Telugu film industry on Sunday ruled out giving membership to Sri Reddy, an aspiring actress, a day after she caused a flutter by stripping in front of the film chamber office in Hyderabad, citing her behaviour.

"Because of her behaviour, the actress cannot be given membership," Movie Artistes Association (MAA) office-bearer Sivaji Raja told reporters.

Though application for the membership was given to her earlier, she did not fill it up properly, Raja and other office-bearers claimed.

The actress had on Saturday stripped in public and staged a protest in front of the film chamber office, alleging that local artistes were not being given enough opportunities in the industry.

She had also alleged that the association did not give her membership.

Rejecting her charges, the office-bearers said several Telugu actresses had over the years got adequate opportunities in their film career.

Police have charged the actress with obscene acts in public place under the Indian Penal Code.