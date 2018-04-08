Telugu actor Sri Reddy strips on the street to protest against ‘casting couch’

Sri Reddy during strip protest in front of the Film Chamber in Film Nagar on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Sri Reddy staged a strip protest in front of the Film Chamber in Film Nagar on Saturday.

She sat down in front of the Movie Artistes’ Association (MAA) office and alleged that local talent and Telugu heroines were not being given chances while heroines from other languages were being roped in. She alleged that MAA membership was not given to her.

Banjara Hills Police reached the spot and detained her for causing public nuisance.

Aspiring actress Sri Reddy was open in commenting and ranting about the casting couch in Tollywood from the last few days. Now, the actress surprised everyone by staging strip protest at the Telugu Film Chamber office.

In the past, Sri Reddy had reportedly accused top directors, producers and male actors of taking advantage of young actresses seeking work in the industry. She has been vocal on social media and has given interviews to local TV channels regarding the same.

She alleged that she was denied roles in films because she refused to give in to demands. She also claimed actresses from Andhra are not getting enough work in Telugu films.

The reason for Saturday’s protest was to join the Movie Artist Association (MAA). “I have done three Telugu films and are why they not giving membership to me,” asked Sri Reddy.

“She has taken the application and we want to go according to the rules set in the MAA. The rules are there from so many years and every small and big actor follows the same when they want to join in MAA,” says Sivaji Raja, the president of Movie Artists Association.

He added that the Executive Committee of the MAA is meeting on Sunday morning to discuss about the Sri Reddy membership issue. Later, they may announce officially whether they are accepting or rejecting her membership.

According to the MAA rules, the actor should deposit `1 lakh along with the reference of two actors. “Sri Reddy didn’t want to pay `1 lakh and argued that she is a celebrity now and there is no need to pay,” a source said.

“We reached the spot soon and shifted her from there. We counselled her before shifting her,” said K Srinivas, Inspector, Banjara Hills and a case under Section 294 of the IPC was booked against her.