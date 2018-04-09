search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Sanju Samson remained confident and played a positive innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Hosts restrict Rajasthan Royals to 125-9
 
Nation, Current Affairs

9 booked over shooting of TV journalist in his Ghaziabad residence

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2018, 9:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 9:41 pm IST
Around 57 unidentified persons have also been booked under relevant sections of IPC in the case, SSP Vaibhav Krishna said.
Anuj Chaudhary who is a journalist with Sahara Samay, a Hindi news channel. (Photo: Facebook)
 Anuj Chaudhary who is a journalist with Sahara Samay, a Hindi news channel. (Photo: Facebook)

Ghaziabad: A day after a television journalist was shot at by two bike-borne men, the police on Monday booked nine people and 57 other unidentified people over their alleged involvement in the incident.

Acting on a complaint filed by the victim's brother-in-law Deepak Chaudhary, an FIR was registered against Shekhar (lodged in jail), his two wives Ravita and Shashi, Shashi's son Vishal, Bobby, Yogendra, Suarabh, Mangal and Seema, SSP Vaibhav Krishna said.

 

Around 57 unidentified persons have also been booked under relevant sections of IPC in the case, he said.

The police officer said eight police teams have been formed to trace the accused.

Deepak also accused the Kavi Nagar police of not paying heed to the journalist's earlier complaint that a man lodged in Dasna jail had hired contract killers to eliminate him.

Meanwhile, local journalists staged a protest and demanded action against the Kavi Nagar SHO for showing laxity in the case by not acting upon the scribe's complaint.

They also handed over a memorandum to District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari and Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna in this regard.

Two bike-borne men had barged into the residence of TV journalist Anuj Chaudhary on Sunday and shot him in the stomach and right hand following which he was rushed to a hospital.

Also Read: Sahara Samay journalist shot at his Ghaziabad home shifted to ICU

Anuj Chaudhary who is a journalist with Sahara Samay, a Hindi news channel, is the husband of a BSP councillor.

The police is looking at past enmity as the motive behind the crime.

Tags: journalist shot, sahara samay journalist, uttar pradesh crime, anuj chaudhary
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

(PRODUCT) RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus unveiled

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature a glass and aluminium design with Retina HD display.
 

Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red edition launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red special edition.
 

Royal countdown begins: Kate and William won't know baby's gender until birth

According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge won't know whether they are having a boy or a girl until the baby is delivered. (Photo: AP)
 

YouTube collecting children’s data, claims consumer groups

The group is demanding Google to change the process of managing content for younger audiences and apparently wants to sue YouTube for allegedly profiting off by children's viewing habits.
 

There was something out there: Buzz Aldrin confirms encounter with alien life

The Institute of BioAcoustic Biology conducted an analysis of the astronauts' voice patterns as they spoke about their encounters. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak shuts down his Facebook account

Apple Co-founder, Steve Wozniak.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NIA puts Pak diplomat Amir Zubai Siddique on 'wanted' list, seeks Interpol notice

A document from the National Investigation Agency which accuses Pakistani diplomat Amir Zubair Siddique of conspiracy and terrorism. (Screengrab from NIA website)

Ranveer Singh to be awarded Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018

Ranveer Singh has not only received incredible acclaim for his portrayal of the merciless Alauddin Khilji but he has also delivered outstanding box office collections as he recorded his first ever 300 crore blockbuster. (Photo: File)

TN gold-winning marathon runner sells tea to earn living

A Kalaimani has studied up to Class 10 and participated in kabaddi and athletics events during her school days. (Photo: ANI)

Kill son if he has joined Hizbul, says mother of Assam youth

Security agencies have also referred the photograph of the youth with AK-47 rifles, which went viral on the social media. (Photo: File | Representational)

Farce vs fast: BJP says Cong protest 'cruel joke', Modi 'anti-Dalit' says Oppn

Rahul Gandhi with Congress leaders during a nationwide daylong fast against caste violence, communalism and the non-functioning of Parliament at Rajghat. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham