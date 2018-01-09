search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India, China troops shake hands after Army foils road building bid in Arunachal

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2018, 9:37 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2018, 9:37 pm IST
On Monday, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said Indian and Chinese troops had resolved the issue.
A video on Tuesday surfaced of troops from India and China shaking hands apparently to resolve a dispute at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh where Chinese teams had attempted to build a road on the Indian side of the border. (Photo: Representational/File)
 A video on Tuesday surfaced of troops from India and China shaking hands apparently to resolve a dispute at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh where Chinese teams had attempted to build a road on the Indian side of the border. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: A video on Tuesday surfaced of troops from India and China shaking hands apparently to resolve a dispute at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh where Chinese teams had attempted to build a road on the Indian side of the border.

Though the veracity of the video could not be ascertained, official sources said it appeared to be genuine.

 

In the video, an Indian officer is seen talking to Chinese military personnel to resolve the issue. After a brief conversation, the two personnel, accompanied by their respective colleagues, were seen shaking hands.

On December 28, Indian troops had foiled attempts by Chinese road building teams to build a track around one kilometre inside Indian territory in Tuting, government sources had said.

Read: After Doklam, Chinese troops intrude Arunachal with road equipment

They had said that the civilian teams went back when confronted by the Indian troops, but left behind two excavators and some other equipment.

On Monday, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said Indian and Chinese troops had resolved the issue.

Tags: doklam standoff, indo-sino ties, bilateral ties, indian army, chinese troops
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Researchers find that ibuprofen tablets affect men's fertility

Researchers discovers a tablet that can affect men's fertility. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

NASA sees first direct proof of Ozone hole recovery

The change in ozone levels above Antarctica from the beginning to the end of southern winter — early July to mid-September — was computed daily from MLS measurements every year from 2005 to 2016.
 

Reliving ‘90s: Aamir joins Ajay, Madhuri, Anil as they kick off Total Dhamaal shoot

Aamir Khan giving the Mahurat clap for 'Total Dhamaal' in Mumbai on Monday.
 

CES 2018: Nissan wants you to involve your brain while driving, literally!

The automaker is using specific hardware as well as complex algorithms to detect neurological signals from the human brain, which in turn sends it to the vehicle.
 

Here are 9 ways to sleep better

Expert lists nine ways you can improve the quality of your sleep. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Meghan Markle’s father will walk her down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra cop suspended after wife reveals 'secret', says he's married 7 times

Police are now trying to find out the reason behind the constable 'marrying' multiple times and how he managed to keep the marriages a secret. (Representational Image)

Telangana becomes first state to begin TOT road monetisation

TOT is an effective asset recycling model, enabling governments to raise resources for infra investment without resorting to budgetary support or debt. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Arrested Jet Airways air hostess was carrier for int'l hawala syndicate: DRI

The DRI officials intercepted the woman when she was on a flight to Hong Kong on Monday. (Photo: NDTV screengrab)

Solar scam: Police record ex-Kerala CM's statement on his 'blackmail' remark

The scam had rocked the previous Congress-led UDF government headed by Chandy after reports surfaced in 2013 that some of his staff were involved in alleged cheating of several persons of crores of rupees by Saritha S Nair and her accomplice Biju Radhakrishnan by offering solar panel solutions. (Photo: File)

Prove that yours is 'Amma's regime': Dhinakaran to TN govt on bus strike

Members of both the ruling and opposition benches listened to Dhinakaran's brief speech during the Zero Hour with rapt attention. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham