Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2019 ‘I'm Indi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘I'm Indian. Why govt sending me into exile’: Taseer after OCI status revoked

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 8, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
Taseer wrote that he found from Twitter that his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card had been revoked.
The 38-year-old British-born writer, the son of Pakistani politician Salmaan Taseer and journalist Tavleen Singh, has been accused of concealing the fact that his father was a Pakistani. (Photo: Twitter)
 The 38-year-old British-born writer, the son of Pakistani politician Salmaan Taseer and journalist Tavleen Singh, has been accused of concealing the fact that his father was a Pakistani. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Aatish Taseer, the New York-based journalist and author whose overseas Indian citizenship was cancelled, has rebutted the charge that he did not respond to the government’s notice. In an article on TIME magazine’s website, he linked the Indian government’s action to an article published that was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.

In his recent article titled as “I am Indian. Why is the Government Sending Me Into Exile?”, he wrote: “India is my country. The relationship is so instinctive that, like an unwritten constitution, I had never before felt it necessary to articulate it.”

 

Taseer wrote that he found from Twitter that his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card had been revoked.

Read | Writer Aatish Taseer loses OCI status, govt says he hid info on Pakistani father

He wrote that his mother sent him a WhatsApp message of the Home Ministry's letter informing him that his Overseas Citizenship of India was being revoked. "I had 21 days to respond and to contest their claims; it was day 20 when I had received the letter," he said, stating that he emailed his response and also sent a hard copy to the Home Ministry.

"Then, on November 7, after The Print reported that my status was under review, the government announced via Twitter that my OCI status had been withdrawn. This was the first I heard of it," Taseer wrote.

"For 39 years, I had not so much as needed a visa for India and now the government was accusing me of misrepresenting myself, accusing me of defrauding them. Now, I may not even be able to obtain a standard tourist visa for India, the Consul General in New York informed me by telephone in September, as I have been accused of defrauding the government," he wrote.

"With my grandmother turning ninety next year - and my mother seventy - the government has cut me off from my country and family... India is my country. The relationship is so instinctive that, like an unwritten constitution, I had never before felt it necessary to articulate it. I could say I was Indian because I had grown up there, because I knew its festivals and languages, and because all five of my books were steeped in its concerns and anxieties. Though I am a British citizen by birth, the OCI, as a substitute for dual citizenship, had made this bond even more real, as it had for so many people of Indian origin worldwide,” he added.

The 38-year-old British-born writer, the son of Pakistani politician Salmaan Taseer and journalist Tavleen Singh, has been accused of concealing the fact that his father was a Pakistani.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said Aatish Taseer could not be eligible for an OCI card by the Citizenship Act as the card is not issued to any person whose parents or grandparents are Pakistanis.

The spokesperson said Taseer was given the opportunity to submit his reply or objection but he failed to dispute the notice.

The Home Ministry spokesperson, however, has emphatically denied that the government had been considering revoking Taseer's overseas citizenship card because of the article and has called such reports "complete misrepresentation and devoid of any facts".

Overseas citizenship extends to foreign citizens of Indian origin almost all the privileges of a citizen except voting. The facility is popular with the Indian diaspora primarily because it allows them to stay in India without a visa, no questions asked.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: aatish ali taseer, overseas citizen of india, citizenship act, salmaan taseer
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

'Later, they called the youth's family and told them to take him away. However, the youth succumbed to the injuries after a while,' Acting SHO of Police Station (Sadar), Rohtak, Inspector Jaswant Singh said. (Photo: Representational))

Haryana man beaten to death by girl's family after couple spotted sitting together

Speaking about Balachander, Haasan said that his contribution to cinema was immense. (Photo: ANI)

I and Rajinikanth continue to respect, criticize and endorse each other: Kamal Haasan

The injured calf was found and tranquilised and treated by a veterinary surgeon. (Photo: ANI)

Bagdogra: Elephant calf hit by speeding car on Asian Highway 2

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession of Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhaar Card. (Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Planning to take loan in your 20s? 5 points to check if you are financially ready

Following a disciplined financial approach would not only help inavailing loan, it can also help manage expenses better. (Representational image)
 

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession of Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhaar Card. (Representational Image)
 

Emergency happy meal: Boy calls 911 for McDonald’s and police deliver

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos. (Representational Image)
 

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.
 

8.2 foot Afghan fan grabs eyeballs during Afghanistan vs West Indies match

Sher Khan reached the state capital on Tuesday to witness the one-day international cricket series between Afghanistan and West Indies, and his problems started as soon as he landed in the city. (Photo :PTI)
 

This smartwatch may never ever need charging

The Matrix PowerWatch works seamlessly with Apple HealthKit and Google Fit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Nero of AP': YSRCP slams Naidu for questioning expenditure on CM's home

Like no other Chief Minister in the country, Chandrababu maintained three offices and three camp offices (residences) in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Amaravati. (Photo: File)

Tis Hazari: DCP Monika Bhardwaj pleading before lawyers to stop violence on CCTV

In the video, Bhardwaj was seen being chased by a few lawyers while some personnel tried to shield her. Some other police personnel were also seen running around. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

There was haze as air quality around India Gate and Major Dhyan Chand Stadium remained in the 'Very Poor' category. (Photo: ANI)

'No processions or slogans' Hindu groups issue advisory ahead of Ayodhya verdict

The dispute involves 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya, which right-wing activists believe was the birthplace of Lord Ram. A 16th Century mosque - said to have been built by the Mughal Emperor Babur -- which stood at the spot was razed in December 1992 by right-wing activists. (Photo: PTI)

'Unlikely': Constitutional expert rules out President's rule in Maharashtra

'At present, we don't find any possibility of President's rule in the state. There is process and the Governor will go through it. Being the single largest party, BJP has to stake claim to form the government,' Aney said. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham