Nation Current Affairs 07 Aug 2019 Delhi govt declares ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi govt declares 2-day mourning on Sushma Swaraj's death

PTI
Published Aug 7, 2019, 9:25 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 9:25 am IST
Swaraj passed away at AIIMS, Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday declared two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday.

Swaraj passed away at AIIMS, Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

 

Read | Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67

"Delhi govt will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister & senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoled her death, saying the country has lost a great leader. "India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace," Kejriwal tweeted.

...
Tags: rip sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj, arvind kejriwal, manish sisodia
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

According to Lok Sabha's attendance record, Deol attended parliament for five continuous days soon after the resumption of the monsoon session but then gave it a miss for the next whole week. (Photo: ANI)

Sunny Deol Lok Sabha attendance unimpressive, skipped 28 days of Parliament

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM, Prez, leaders pay tribute to Swaraj, cremation with state honours today

The meeting was attended by MPs from the BJP and the Congress. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa asks MPs to purse state projects with Centre

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)

‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Forget Galaxy Note 10; Exclusive leak shows you should skip it

The Galaxy Note 10 will beat most rivals when it comes to design and the S Pen will draw hardcore fans to it no matter how much Samsung prices the handset at.
 

iPhone 11 accident reveals massive Apple slip-up

This year's iPhone 11 launch will be on par with previous releases. (Designed by DBHK-Hasan Kaymak Innovations in Kassel, Germany)
 

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

In a video released as part of the campaign, the minister said a 200-sqft house can store water for one whole year if rainwater is harvested properly. (Photo: File)
 

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

The refugees, who were so far denied the Jammu and Kashmir citizenship, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision and said August 5, the day when the government revoked provisions of the Article 370, will be written in 'golden words'. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Varun Dhawan's shave turns into nightmare as he preps for 'Coolie No 1' remake

Varun Dhawan's preparation for Coolie No 1 remake. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

Halsey and Yungblud kiss. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)

Yediyurappa asks MPs to purse state projects with Centre

The meeting was attended by MPs from the BJP and the Congress. (Photo: File)

Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, Madan Lal Khurana: Within a year, Delhi loses 3 former CMs

(Photo: File)

Come, collect your Re 1 fee tomorrow: Swaraj to Harish Salve an hour before her death

Salve told Times Now that he had spoken to Swaraj about an hour before she died. (Photo: File)

'Waited for this day in my lifetime': Swaraj's last tweet on Article 370

She had over 13 million followers on Twitter, making her among the top followed Indian politicians on the social media site. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham