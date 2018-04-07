search on deccanchronicle.com
Salman Khan's bail deferred: Judge to decide on plea gets transferred

ANI
Published Apr 7, 2018, 8:49 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 8:51 am IST
The Rajasthan HC transferred Sessions Judge Joshi who was scheduled to take the decision on the bail plea filed by the actor.
Salman was sentenced to five years in prison after being held guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998. (Photo: PTI)
Jodhpur: It seems like Bollywood actor Salman Khan will have to spend few more nights in jail as the District and Sessions Judge, who was scheduled to hear the actor's bail plea in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case has been transferred by the Rajasthan High Court.

The Rajasthan High Court transferred Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi along with other 87 district judges.

 

Joshi was scheduled to take the decision on the bail plea, filed by the actor in Jodhpur Sessions Court on Saturday.

Read: Blackbuck poaching case: Quit because of transfers, says investigating officer

The actor had on Thursday appealed for a bail following his conviction in the 20-year-old case.

Salman was sentenced to five years in prison after being held guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998.

Also Read: Salman Khan in jail: Rs 1,000 Cr rides on him in Bollywood

The actor is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail.

